Olympic Industries sees impressive growth in Q2

TBS Report
31 January, 2023, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 31 January, 2023, 02:27 pm

Olympic Industries Ltd – the country's leading biscuit manufacturer – posted impressive growth in sales in the second quarter (October-December) of the current fiscal year.

During the period, the revenue of the company increased by 26% to Tk680.28 crore from Tk538.63 crore in the same period of the previous year.

Consequently, its net profit jumped by 90% to Tk58.62 crore from Tk30.85 crore in the same period one year ago.

Its earnings per share stood at Tk2.93, which was Tk1.54 in the same period of the previous year.

Its net asset value per share stood at Tk47.60 as of December 2022.

From July to December 2022, the revenue of the company stood at Tk1,367.36 crore and the net profit stood at Tk105.11 crore.

The share price of the company increased by 3 % to Tk138.50 on the Dhaka stock exchange on Tuesday.

