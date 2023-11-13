Olympic Industries’ profit rose 21% in Q1

Stocks

TBS Report
13 November, 2023, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 13 November, 2023, 07:37 pm

Related News

Olympic Industries’ profit rose 21% in Q1

From July to September 2023, the revenue of the company decreased by 7.81% to Tk633.37 crore from Tk687.08 crore compared to the same period of the previous year

TBS Report
13 November, 2023, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 13 November, 2023, 07:37 pm
Logo of Olympic Industries. Picture: Collected
Logo of Olympic Industries. Picture: Collected

Despite a decreased revenue, Olympic Industries- the country's leading branded biscuit manufacturer- posted higher year-on-year profit growth in the first quarter of the current fiscal year.  

From July to September 2023, the revenue of the company decreased by 7.81% to Tk633.37 crore from Tk687.08 crore compared to the same period of the previous year.

Of this revenue, Tk627.42 crore revenue came from local sales and Tk5.95 crore from exports.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

During the quarter, its net profit rose by 20.71% to Tk56.12 crore from Tk46.49 crore compared to the same period one year ago.

Its earnings per share was Tk2.81, which was Tk2.33 in the same period the previous year.

The company said in its statements that the revenue decreased by 7.81% due to natural calamities, like heavy rainfall, and storms in some areas of the country.

The company has been able to maintain net profit due to effective measures taken by the management.

Additionally, the company said that the long-term loans have been decreased due to regular repayments made to the banks.

The company is involved in the manufacturing and marketing of dry cell batteries, biscuits, candies, and confectionery items. The products are sold in the local market as well as abroad.

Plastic products and cartons are also produced by the company, which are mainly used for its own consumption.

The company will be able to minimize its operating expenses by 20.33% to Tk85.05 crore from Tk106.76 crore compared to a year ago.

Founded in 1979 as a dry-cell battery manufacturer, Olympic Industries diversified its product line to include biscuits, confectionery, and ballpoint pens. Today, Olympic is the largest commercial biscuit manufacturer in Bangladesh.

On Monday, its shares closed 1.20% lower at Tk156 each on the Dhaka Stock Exchange. 

Bangladesh

Olympic Industries

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A graduating batch of AMS Academy. Four batches have graduated from the school so far. Photo: Courtesy

AMS Academy: Country’s first online English Medium school

2h | Panorama
A lesson on losing to win: 30 years of Baazigar

A lesson on losing to win: 30 years of Baazigar

18h | Features
Photo: Colllected

Timeless elegance: The top 3 analogue watches for men in 2023

1d | Brands
If the conflict spreads beyond Gaza, the geopolitical implications would be even farther-reaching. Photo: Bloomberg

The wars of the new world order

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is this the worst performance of Tigers in World Cup history?

Is this the worst performance of Tigers in World Cup history?

13h | TBS SPORTS
$26 trillion transaction crisis after cyber-attack on ICBC!

$26 trillion transaction crisis after cyber-attack on ICBC!

15h | TBS Economy
Is the oil market going to be unaffected by the war?

Is the oil market going to be unaffected by the war?

11h | TBS Economy
Bappa Mazumder: How many songs did he sing and how many songs did he set to tune?

Bappa Mazumder: How many songs did he sing and how many songs did he set to tune?

15h | TBS Entertainment