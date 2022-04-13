NRBC Bank recommends 15% dividend

NRBC Bank, a private sector lender listed on the capital market, will pay its shareholders 15% dividends – 7.5% in cash and 7.5% in stock – for 2021.

The board of the bank recommended the dividend on Wednesday.

According to the bank's financial statement, its consolidated earnings per share (EPS) stood at Tk3.07 which was Tk1.87 in 2020.

As of December 2021, the bank's total outstanding loans stood at Tk10,490 crore, which was Tk7,483 crore the year before.

The bank's net profit stood at Tk208 crore, up from Tk134 crore in the previous year.

In its board meeting, the bank revealed that it expanded its network and banking services amid the Covid-19 pandemic. In addition to general banking, the lender also boosted its micro credit loan distribution. As a result, loan disbursement has increased by 40.18% in one year.