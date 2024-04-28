NRB Bank’s profit grows 43% in 2023

TBS Report
28 April, 2024, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 28 April, 2024, 09:32 pm

NRB Bank’s profit grows 43% in 2023

TBS Report
28 April, 2024, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 28 April, 2024, 09:32 pm
NRB Bank’s profit grows 43% in 2023

NRB Bank reported that its consolidated profit jumped 43% in the year of 2023, compared to the previous year.

The bank disclosed the yearly financial statement that was approved at the board meeting held on Sunday.

At the end of the last year, its consolidated earnings per share stood at Tk1.35.

Meanwhile, the bank declared a 10% cash dividend for its general shareholders and 6% cash for its sponsors and directors.

To approve the dividend and financial statement, the bank will conduct the annual general meeting scheduled on 27 June and the record date is set on 2 June.

On Sunday, its shares jumped around 9% to close at Tk9.70 each at the Dhaka Stock Exchange.

