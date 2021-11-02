Now resigns DSE’s new chief regulatory officer

Following the resignation of immediate past Managing Director Kazi Sanaul Hoq, and Chief Financial Officer Abdul Matin Patwary, now the Dhaka Stock Exchange's (DSE) Chief Regulatory Officer (CRO) Md Shawkat Jahan Khan has resigned from his post in two months of joining the premier bourse.

Being contacted on Tuesday, Khan confirmed the news of his resignation, but declined to comment further.

DSE Managing Director (In-charge) M Shaifur Rahman Mazumdar told The Business Standard, "Mr Khan did not mention any reason behind his resignation and requested the concerned board committee of the DSE to process his resignation according to regulations."

Nearly a year ago, DSE's then managing director Kazi Sanaul Hoq resigned allegedly due to being humiliated by an influential director.

Most recently, DSE's chief financial officer Abdul Matin Patwary resigned as the post turned contractual again.