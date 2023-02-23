Not enough DSE stocks to fulfil top 10 gainers’ list

TBS Report
23 February, 2023, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 23 February, 2023, 09:29 pm

Turnover in the DSE further shrunk to a 50-day low of Tk229.94 crore, down by 13.4% from Tk258 crore on Wednesday

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Not even ten scrips managed to make the top gainers' list at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) on Thursday, as only seven posted price appreciation, while 150 declined, and 154 stayed where they were in the previous trading session.

And, a continuous lack of confidence among buyers pushed the daily turnover and the indices further down.

Leaving 332 of the 399 scrips listed in the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) stuck either on the floor price or at the 1% lower circuit without bidders, the market now drastically lacks opportunities to sell shares.

Turnover in the DSE further shrunk to a 50-day low of Tk229.94 crore, down by 13.4% from Tk258 crore on Wednesday.

In continuation of the last two weeks' declining trend, DSEX, the broad-based index of the premier bourse, nosedived in the morning from the previous close of 6,218 points and kept inching down to reach 6201.61 at 1:55pm.

Some buying interest at the intraday bottom over the last 25 minutes helped the major index recover a few points to close at 6,205.12, which was not enough as the index closed at 0.21% lower than the previous close.

The market experienced a sluggish trading session as investors were reluctant to take fresh positions in equities amid shaky confidence across the trading floor, said EBL Securities in its daily market commentary.

The market maintained its downbeat vibe as investors continued to offload their holdings and remain on the sidelines in the absence of a positive trigger for the market to bounce back to a persistent positive momentum, it added.

Moreover, liquidation opportunities have been squeezed since a majority of scrips are trading near or at the floor price, prompting cautious investors to remain watchful before making any investment decision, observed EBL Securities analysts.

On the sectoral front, the pharmaceuticals and chemical sector contributed the highest 18.4% of the DSE trade, followed by the IT and miscellaneous sectors.

Most of the sectors displayed negative returns, out of which IT, service and paper sectors led the decline with 2.2%, 1.3% and 1.29% fall respectively.

Only the travel and leisure sector managed to show a meagre 0.3% gain in the DSE on Thursday.

