Northern Corp Ltd sells 3 lakh shares of Tosrifa Industries

Stocks

TBS Report
03 May, 2023, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 03 May, 2023, 01:37 pm

Related News

Northern Corp Ltd sells 3 lakh shares of Tosrifa Industries

TBS Report
03 May, 2023, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 03 May, 2023, 01:37 pm
Northern Corp Ltd sells 3 lakh shares of Tosrifa Industries

Northern Corporation Limited, a corporate director of Tosrifa Industries, has completed its sale of 3 lakh shares out of its total holding of over 1.09 crore shares, according to a regulatory disclosure issued by the company on Wednesday (3 May).

The shares were sold at the public market through the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) as per the pre-announcement the company made on 14 March, 

Listed companies have to make pre-announcements before any of their sponsors or directors or significant shareholders who own 10% or more of the company want to buy or sell shares.

Textile sector company Tosrifa Industries' earnings per share increased to Tk0.98 in the first nine months of the fiscal year, from Tk0.77 over the same period of the previous fiscal year.

Net asset value per share stood at Tk30.68 at the end of March.

Tosrifa Shares having a face value of Tk10 apiece were trading at Tk23.9 at 1:20pm today in the DSE (up by 1.7% from the previous close).

 

Top News

Tosrifa Industries Limited / stocks / share market / Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) / Northern Corporation Limited

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

The ABCs of attracting and retaining talent

6h | Pursuit
If you are seeking to collaborate with a professor and wish to express your interest, cold emailing can serve as an ideal approach. Photo: Mumit M

Mastering the art of cold emailing

5h | Pursuit
Korean series ‘Squid Game’ has been announced as the most watched series on Netflix in the platform&#039;s history. Photo: DW

Why is Netflix pouring billions into South Korean shows?

4h | Panorama
Telemarketing: Effective strategy or public nuisance? 

Telemarketing: Effective strategy or public nuisance? 

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

China rover finds water activity on Mars

China rover finds water activity on Mars

45m | TBS World
Are Russia, Ukraine preparing for a big war?

Are Russia, Ukraine preparing for a big war?

20h | TBS World
PM Hasina presents painting on Padma Bridge to WB president

PM Hasina presents painting on Padma Bridge to WB president

1d | TBS Today
During the digging of soil ‘Kosti Pathor Murti’ were found

During the digging of soil ‘Kosti Pathor Murti’ were found

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Teen who went viral for going to Malaysia in container drowns

2
Photo: Financial Times
Panorama

A change in global order: China and US at odds

3
Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada

4
Salman Muqtadir and his fiancé. Photo: Collected
Splash

Salman Muqtadir gets married

5
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Matarbari welcomes the largest vessel ever arriving at the country

6
Islami Bank's depositors withdraw Tk17,783 crore in 2022
Stocks

Islami Bank's depositors withdraw Tk17,783 crore in 2022