Northern Corp Ltd sells 3 lakh shares of Tosrifa Industries

Northern Corporation Limited, a corporate director of Tosrifa Industries, has completed its sale of 3 lakh shares out of its total holding of over 1.09 crore shares, according to a regulatory disclosure issued by the company on Wednesday (3 May).

The shares were sold at the public market through the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) as per the pre-announcement the company made on 14 March,

Listed companies have to make pre-announcements before any of their sponsors or directors or significant shareholders who own 10% or more of the company want to buy or sell shares.

Textile sector company Tosrifa Industries' earnings per share increased to Tk0.98 in the first nine months of the fiscal year, from Tk0.77 over the same period of the previous fiscal year.

Net asset value per share stood at Tk30.68 at the end of March.

Tosrifa Shares having a face value of Tk10 apiece were trading at Tk23.9 at 1:20pm today in the DSE (up by 1.7% from the previous close).