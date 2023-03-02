No seller for 3 firms’ share today

TBS Report
02 March, 2023, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 02 March, 2023, 12:51 pm

Photo: Mumit M/ TBS
Photo: Mumit M/ TBS

Despite buyers, there was no seller of shares of three companies listed in the stock market on Thursday.

Till 12:30 pm, no sellers could be found for the companies' shares, according to the Dhaka stock exchange.

The companies are Zeal Bangla Sugar Mills, Shyampur Sugar Mills, and Bangladesh General Insurance Company Ltd.

State-owned company Zeal Bangla Sugar Mills' share price increased by 10% to Tk137.50 till 12:30 pm. around 4,000 shares were traded during the period which amounted to Tk5 lakh.

Another state-owned company Shyampur Sugar Mills share price increased by 9.98% to Tk69.40 before halting its shares. And 33,000 shares were traded during the period and amounted to Tk22 lakh.

Bangladesh General Insurance Company soared 9.83% to Tk59.20 before halting trading. And 62 thousand shares were traded during the period and totalling Tk37 lakh.

