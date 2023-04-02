New committee to be formed to modernise Dhaka bourse IT department: DSE chairman

A committee will be formed to organise the IT department of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), said its new Chairman Dr Hafiz Muhammad Hasan Babu.

During a courtesy call on Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) Chairman Professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul Islam, he said the IT department of the DSE should be modernised like in other countries, said a press release.

"We have to automate everything. Our IT must be the number one, not only in Bangladesh's context, but compared to the rest of the world," he said.

Babu said a committee will be constituted and an action plan will be adopted with the participation of all parties concerned.

He said the committee will include academics, industry insiders and others.

Stakeholders can come up with long- and short-term plans to bring this plan to fruition, he added.

Chairman of BSEC Professor Shibli Rubaiyat-Ul Islam welcomed the newly formed Board of Directors of the DSE and said everyone from the highest level of the government has extended a helping hand for the development of the capital market.

He expressed optimism that DSE's combination of old and new managers would take on all challenges and take the market forward.