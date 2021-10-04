Need more investments to boost the market: BSEC chairman

Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) Chairman Professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam has said the country needs more investments in different sectors to boost the capital market.

"The investors are getting returns from the capital market confidently as the market now stands on a stable position," the BSEC chairman told the inauguration of the fifth World Investor Week-2021 on Monday.

He said some people mislead investors by saying that the indices go up and get overvalued. But the indices are not overvalued in terms of economy, GDP, and per capita income.

"Actually, indices are not the fact. The fact is the price earning [PE] ratio which is still low in Bangladesh," he added.

The chairman further said the market has a huge opportunity even to extend.

"We are searching for investment partners who will invest in different sectors including textile, engineering, IT," said the BSEC chairman, adding, "We already have visited Dubai, USA and Switzerland in search of investment partners."

The investor week, which will continue until 10 October, began with the call for the protection of investors against securities fraud, price manipulation, misreporting, and insider trading.

The first-day programme title was "Role of Sustainable Finance and Fraud & Scam Prevention in Protecting the Interest of the Investors and Investors' Awareness".

The key messages of the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) World Investor Week campaign in 2021 are based on two themes — sustainable finance, fraud, and scam prevention.

These messages complement online investing, initial coin offerings, and the basics of investing in digital learning, and online education.

Dr Tanatat Puttasuwan, adjunct professor, School of Management, Asian Institute of Technology of Thailand presented the keynote papers while Sheikh Mohammad Salim Ullah, secretary of the Financial Institutions Division, was the chief guest.

Mohammad Muslim Chowdhury, comptroller and auditor general of Bangladesh, was the guest of honour of the first-day programme.

Dr Tanatat Puttasuwan made the presentation on four points — compliance, transparency, competitiveness and integrity about the dynamic of sustainable finance. He also talked about the policies, investor protection, and investment integrity.