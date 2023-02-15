NCCBL Mutual Fund halves dividend for 2022

NCCBL Mutual Fund-1, a closed-end fund listed on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), has declared a 6% annual cash dividend for its unitholders for last year – a figure half of what was announced in 2021.

The move comes as the income of NCCBL Mutual Fund-1 saw a significant drop due to stock market slowdown.

According to its financials published on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), its earnings per unit (EPU) declined by 70% to Tk0.42.

The figure was Tk10.42 in the previous year.

Meanwhile, the net asset value (NAV) per unit at market price stood at Tk11.43, and NAV per unit at cost price stood at Tk10.76.

The trading price of the mutual fund at the DSE was Tk7.20 each on Wednesday.