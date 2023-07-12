NBL Securities Limited gets DSE FIX Certification

NBL Securities Limited has recently received financial information exchange certification from Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), which will enable them to install their own order management system (OMS) for the convenience of the investors.

User acceptance testing and various compatibility tests were conducted on 11 and 14 June before the DSE awarded the FIX certification to NBL Securities Limited on 4 July, according to a press statement.

DSE FIX certification is a must for the brokerage firms to launch their own OMS, which can communicate with DSE's trading engine directly in real-time while enabling the investors to enjoy easeful and convenient trading from the comfort of their homes.

This system is also useful for handling market data broadcast from DSE properly and does not show erratic behavior in any situation. With this certification, clients of NBL Securities Limited can now also trade from anywhere.

Zobayed Al Mamun Hasan, managing director of NBL Securities, said, "I would like to express my gratitude to DSE IT, system and management team for helping us in this endeavor. We believe that technological enhancement in the capital market is essential for taking investment experience to the next level. With this certification, NBL Securities is opening up new windows for the investors as they can do trading from any corner of the country."