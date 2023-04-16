National Tea to issue ordinary shares at Tk119 each

Stocks

TBS Report
16 April, 2023, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 16 April, 2023, 02:52 pm

Related News

National Tea to issue ordinary shares at Tk119 each

TBS Report
16 April, 2023, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 16 April, 2023, 02:52 pm
National Tea to issue ordinary shares at Tk119 each

National Tea Company Limited, a listed firm on the stock exchanges, has secured a regulatory nod to issue ordinary shares at Tk119 each to raise paid-up capital.

On Sunday, the company said on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) website, the Bangladesh Securities and Exchanges Commission (BSEC) has given consent for raising paid-up capital through the issuance of ordinary shares."

According to the disclosure, National Tea will issue 2.34 crores of ordinary shares, the issuance price of the shares is Tk119.53 each, where Tk10 is the face value and Tk109.53 premium.

Issuing shares, the company will raise Tk279.70 crore and shares to be offered to the existing shareholders on the record date for entitlement of placement share.

According to its disclosure, the purpose of the issuance of placement share is to support the business growth (field and factory development), finance the working capital need along with repayment of the bank loan.

The ratio of placement share, record date for entitlement of placement share, the period of subscription and the list of bankers to the issue will be notified soon.

Incorporated in 1978 and listed on the stock market in 1979, National Tea Company Limited carries on the business of plantation, cultivation, manufacturing, and selling of tea and rubber in Bangladesh.

Top News

National Tea Company Limited

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Nibir suggests you follow a simple regime for skincare and diet to ensure wellbeing. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Men's Grooming: All you need to know to be festival-ready

6h | Mode
Bata: A celebration of style

Bata: A celebration of style

6h | Mode
Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Raging Inferno: How extreme heat and habitual neglect is driving rising fire incidents

17h | Panorama
The theives chase mother birds away by blocking all but one entrance to the tree trunks. Photos: Sifat Sharker

Botanical Garden: From bird haven to haven for bird thieves

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Kazi Kingston: Feel Comfort in here

Kazi Kingston: Feel Comfort in here

3h | TBS Stories
One of Bangladesh football's darkest chapters

One of Bangladesh football's darkest chapters

18h | TBS SPORTS
The Eager Crowd: Who Are They and Where Do They Come from?

The Eager Crowd: Who Are They and Where Do They Come from?

20h | TBS Stories
Gaslight’s story is slow & predictable

Gaslight’s story is slow & predictable

18h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24
Budget

No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24

2
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Man interviewed by DW detained in an unrelated case

3
Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format
Splash

Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format

4
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Eid holidays to begin from 19 April

5
Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays
Bangladesh

Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays

6
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Compulsory Mangal Shobhajatra cancelled in schools, colleges 