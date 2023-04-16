National Tea to issue ordinary shares at Tk119 each

National Tea Company Limited, a listed firm on the stock exchanges, has secured a regulatory nod to issue ordinary shares at Tk119 each to raise paid-up capital.

On Sunday, the company said on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) website, the Bangladesh Securities and Exchanges Commission (BSEC) has given consent for raising paid-up capital through the issuance of ordinary shares."

According to the disclosure, National Tea will issue 2.34 crores of ordinary shares, the issuance price of the shares is Tk119.53 each, where Tk10 is the face value and Tk109.53 premium.

Issuing shares, the company will raise Tk279.70 crore and shares to be offered to the existing shareholders on the record date for entitlement of placement share.

According to its disclosure, the purpose of the issuance of placement share is to support the business growth (field and factory development), finance the working capital need along with repayment of the bank loan.

The ratio of placement share, record date for entitlement of placement share, the period of subscription and the list of bankers to the issue will be notified soon.

Incorporated in 1978 and listed on the stock market in 1979, National Tea Company Limited carries on the business of plantation, cultivation, manufacturing, and selling of tea and rubber in Bangladesh.