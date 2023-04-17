National Tea announces details of placement share sales

Stocks

TBS Report
17 April, 2023, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 17 April, 2023, 02:19 pm

Related News

National Tea announces details of placement share sales

TBS Report
17 April, 2023, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 17 April, 2023, 02:19 pm
National Tea announces details of placement share sales

National Tea got consent from the securities regulator to raise paid-up capital of Tk279.70 crore by issuing 2.34 crore shares at Tk119.53 each including a premium of Tk109.53 per share.

 

Among the investors, the government, Investment Corporation of Bangladesh and Sadharan Bima Corporation will get 1.24 crore shares at a ratio average of 4.43 shares against existing one shares.

Sponsors and directors will get 13.80 lakh shares at a ratio average of 3.21 shares for one existing share, while general shareholders will get 95.39 lakh shares at a ratio average of 2.85 shares against one share.

The company set the record date on 15 May for the entitlement of placement shares.

It also announced the subscription date for the share allocation to the investors. The subscription date is from 10 July to 10 September. Investors should apply for the placement of shares within the scheduled time.

The company wants to raise funds for working capital, field and factory development, and repayment of bank loans.

In September last year, the company announced that it wants to issue new shares at Tk118 each – Tk10 face value and Tk108 premium – for raising paid-up capital, and make its general shareholders eligible to receive three newly issued shares against each that they currently hold.

Currently, the government, the Investment Corporation of Bangladesh, and the Sadharan Bima Corporation hold 42.72% shares of the company, which will be increased to 51% through private placements. The remaining newly-issued shares will be allotted to the existing directors and general shareholders. Three directors of National Tea hold 10% of its shares.

At present, the company's paid-up capital is Tk6.6 crore, and the authorised capital is Tk25 crore. It wants to increase its paid-up capital in order to meet the regulatory requirements.

Incorporated in 1978 and listed on the capital market in 1979, the National Tea Company cultivates, manufactures, and sells tea and rubber in the local market.

The company's annual average production is about 5.2 million kg of tea, the major portion of which is sold through the Chattogram auction market.

Top News

National Tea Company Limited

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Save The Date: Give Eidi in style

1h | Brands
Nepal spills a significant portion of water from its hydropower plants without producing electricity in the monsoon and summer. Photo: Masum Billah

Bangladesh-Nepal power-sharing potential and an unexplored regional green energy outlook

2h | Panorama
Photo :Collected

Beat the heat: 4 must-have essentials for cool comfort

4h | Brands
Plastic straps made from recycled PET bottles have found some unorthodox use in some parts of the country. Photo: Ashraful Haque

Where throw-away plastic finds a new purpose

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Cox's Bazar hopes for more tourists

Cox's Bazar hopes for more tourists

25m | TBS Stories
Foods that will keep you healthy in summer

Foods that will keep you healthy in summer

2h | TBS Food
Apply Reverse Engineering technic for success

Apply Reverse Engineering technic for success

2h | TBS Career
New market will reopen as early as possible

New market will reopen as early as possible

19h | TBS Today

Most Read

1
No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24
Budget

No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24

2
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Man interviewed by DW detained in an unrelated case

3
Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays
Bangladesh

Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays

4
Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format
Splash

Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format

5
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Eid holidays to begin from 19 April

6
Dhaka, Moscow agree to settle Rooppur payments in Chinese yuan
Economy

Dhaka, Moscow agree to settle Rooppur payments in Chinese yuan