National Bank incurs Tk627cr loss in six months

The National Bank Limited incurred a loss of Tk627 crore in the first half of this year, which was 261% higher than the previous year at the same time.

The bank approved its half-yearly financial statement at a board meeting held on Tuesday (25 July).

During the January-June period, its consolidated loss per share was Tk1.95, which was Tk0.54 a year ago.

In the second quarter (April-June), its consolidated loss per share jumped 172% to Tk0.98, compared to the previous year at the same time.

At the end of June this year, its net asset value per share was Tk10.94, which was 15% lower than the last year.

In a statement, the bank said borrowers could not repay the instalments in time and become classified due to liquidity crunch in the market and the ongoing inflation in the world economy as well as in Bangladesh.

Interest on such loans and advance could not be taken to income and consequently profitability decreased significantly, it added.

Its consolidated loss was Tk3,260 crore in 2022 as its borrowers could not repay their instalments in time and became classified.

In its price sensitive financial statement, the bank said its earnings per share (EPS) was Tk10.13 negative in 2022. Its net profit was Tk38 crore and EPS was Tk0.12 in 2021.

Due to the high loss, the bank failed to pay any dividend to its shareholders for the year 2022. Earlier in 2021, it did not pay any dividend to the shareholders.

Besides, the bank suffered a severe net operating cash crisis as it reported a net operating cash flow per share of Tk17.21 negative in the last year.

Its shares closed at Tk8.30 each on Tuesday at the Dhaka Stock Exchange.