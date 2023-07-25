National Bank incurs Tk627cr loss in six months

Stocks

TBS Report
25 July, 2023, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 25 July, 2023, 07:56 pm

Related News

National Bank incurs Tk627cr loss in six months

TBS Report
25 July, 2023, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 25 July, 2023, 07:56 pm
National Bank incurs Tk627cr loss in six months

The National Bank Limited incurred a loss of Tk627 crore in the first half of this year, which was 261% higher than the previous year at the same time.

The bank approved its half-yearly financial statement at a board meeting held on Tuesday (25 July).

During the January-June period, its consolidated loss per share was Tk1.95, which was Tk0.54 a year ago.

In the second quarter (April-June), its consolidated loss per share jumped 172% to Tk0.98, compared to the previous year at the same time.

At the end of June this year, its net asset value per share was Tk10.94, which was 15% lower than the last year.

In a statement, the bank said borrowers could not repay the instalments in time and become classified due to liquidity crunch in the market and the ongoing inflation in the world economy as well as in Bangladesh.

Interest on such loans and advance could not be taken to income and consequently profitability decreased significantly, it added.

Its consolidated loss was Tk3,260 crore in 2022 as its borrowers could not repay their instalments in time and became classified.

In its price sensitive financial statement, the bank said its earnings per share (EPS) was Tk10.13 negative in 2022. Its net profit was Tk38 crore and EPS was Tk0.12 in 2021.

Due to the high loss, the bank failed to pay any dividend to its shareholders for the year 2022. Earlier in 2021, it did not pay any dividend to the shareholders.

Besides, the bank suffered a severe net operating cash crisis as it reported a net operating cash flow per share of Tk17.21 negative in the last year.

Its shares closed at Tk8.30 each on Tuesday at the Dhaka Stock Exchange.

Top News

National Bank / loss

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A 67-million-year-old T-Rex skeleton is displayed at Koller Auction House in Zurich, Switzerland on March 29, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS

Why collect Ferraris when you can own a T-Rex?

5h | Panorama
The safety, security and well-being of our society are increasingly dependent on information and services provided from space. Photo: Reuters

Space exploration diversifies. Will Bangladesh ever enter the race?

6h | Panorama
These handlooms produce over eight lakh pieces of high-quality lungi every year, worth over Tk121 crore. PHOTO: NOOR-A-ALAM

The fine handloom lungi villages of Dhaka

11h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

If you never got sick from Covid, thank your genes

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ctg researchers developing Chandrabora antivenom

Ctg researchers developing Chandrabora antivenom

1h | TBS Stories
“Hilsa is my favorite”-Danish Envoy

“Hilsa is my favorite”-Danish Envoy

3h | TBS Face to Face
Can Duolingo be a substitute for IELTS or TOEFL?

Can Duolingo be a substitute for IELTS or TOEFL?

9h | TBS Career
World is entering into the flying taxi era

World is entering into the flying taxi era

9h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
World Diabetes Day today. Photo/UN
World+Biz

Diabetes patients at increased risk of death from Covid-19, warns UN chief

3
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Trade

Commercial space demand still low

4
The logo of China Unicom is displayed at a news conference in Hong Kong March 31, 2009. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/Files
Global Economy

China Unicom says Trump order to ban US investments in Chinese firms may hit share price

5
The country&#039;s apparel export earnings were more than 2% lower in September compared to that year-on-year. It exported $485 million in September last year. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
RMG

Buyers urged to keep RMG orders up