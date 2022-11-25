Nasir Uddin Chowdhury becomes CSE director

Mohammed Nasir Uddin Chowdhury, managing director of Lanka Bangla Securities Limited and LankaBangla Group Capital Market Operations, has become director of the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).

His appointment was approved at the CSE's annual general meeting (AGM) held on Thursday, said a press release.

Nasir Uddin Chowdhury has 28 years of experience in the capital market, financial institutions, and venture capital.

He is also an existing director at Bengal Meat Processing Industries Ltd.

Earlier, he served the Bangladesh Merchant Bankers Association (BMBA) as president and the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) as vice president and director.

He was the chairman of the country's first venture capital firm, BD Venture Limited.