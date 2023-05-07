Mutual funds association to launch impact fund for businesses in south region

The Association of Asset Management Companies & Funds (AAMCMF) is going to launch an impact fund for financing food security, healthcare, green initiatives and digitalisation of small and micro businesses in Khulna, Gopalganj, and other southern districts of the country.

The "Bangladesh Impact Fund - South Region" will have a target size of Tk200 crore, and can grow with success, said the association's President Dr Hasan Imam at an event held at Khulna Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Saturday.

Impact funds are collective investment tools that are used to generate positive, measurable social and environmental impact alongside a financial return.

While speaking as a special guest, Hasan Imam also announced that similar impact funds would be launched for other regions of the country through discussions with the local business communities.

He said the capital market has an enormous role to play in regional development across Bangladesh. Also, he encouraged local businessmen to participate in the capital market through investments and building dividend generating businesses.

"Such timely private sector funds with your participation will be a win-win for the nation, its people and the capital markets. We stand ready to do our part", he added.

Besides, Sheikh Salahuddin Jewel, member of parliament for the Khulna-2 constituency presided over the session and presented how the Padma Bridge opened the avenues for the southern region's economic development.

"Not only has the bridge opened a new era in commerce for the south, but the government has also funded numerous development initiatives in health care, agriculture, and infrastructure in southern districts," said the lawmaker.