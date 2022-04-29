Musk sells Tesla shares worth $4 bln, says no more sales planned

Stocks

Reuters
29 April, 2022, 09:15 am
Last modified: 29 April, 2022, 09:19 am

Tesla CEO Elon Musk gestures as he visits the construction site of Tesla&#039;s Gigafactory in Gruenheide near Berlin, Germany, August 13, 2021. Patrick Pleul/Pool via Reuters
Tesla CEO Elon Musk gestures as he visits the construction site of Tesla's Gigafactory in Gruenheide near Berlin, Germany, August 13, 2021. Patrick Pleul/Pool via Reuters

Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk sold 4.4 million shares of the electric vehicle maker worth $3.99 billion, US securities filings showed on Thursday, in sales likely to help finance his planned purchase of Twitter.

Musk said in a tweet that there are "no further TSLA sales planned after today."

Tesla Inc lost ground on Thursday amid investor concerns that Musk may have to sell Tesla shares to fund his $21 billion equity contribution to his $44 billion buyout of Twitter Inc.

