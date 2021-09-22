MTB Unit Fund declares 14% and Alliance Sandhani Life Unit Fund declares 9.5% cash dividend

Stocks

TBS Report
22 September, 2021, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 22 September, 2021, 02:47 pm

The unit holders who had the units of these funds till 30 June, 2021 will get the declared dividend.

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

MTB Unit Fund declares 14% and Alliance Sandhani Life Unit Fund declares 9.5% Cash Dividend for FY 2020-2021, states a press release.

The decision was taken at a recent meeting of the trustees of the two funds.

Alliance Capital Asset Management Limited is in charge of asset management of these two funds. Bangladesh General Insurance Company is acting as the trustee and BRAC Bank Limited is acting as the custodian.

