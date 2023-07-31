Monsoon luxury property fair by Doreen Developments Ltd

The Doreen Property Fair, initially scheduled from 27 to 29 July 2023, has gracefully extended its presence for an additional day, 30 July, in response to the political unrest that swept through Dhaka on the 29th. Subhadip Mukherjee, the driving force behind the fair, expressed their genuine concern for their valued customers, as many couldn't make it amidst the prevailing circumstances, leading to the thoughtful decision to extend the fair.

Amidst the bustling streets of Gulshan, the 10th floor of the Doreen Tower played host to this exquisite event. The first of their quarterly property fairs, Subhadip who is the head of brand at Doreen Properties Ltd proudly stated, "This is a state-of-the-art, most probably the most luxurious real estate customer experience centre of Bangladesh."

Doreen Properties, an esteemed player in Dhaka's real estate landscape, showcased 9 of their finest properties, beautifully categorised into two sections - Platinum and Gold. Gracing the cityscape of Dhaka, these properties were strategically positioned in various prime locations, such as Gulshan, Baridhara, Uttara, Rupnagar, and Amin Bazar, catering to diverse tastes and preferences. These are a mixed bag of properties. Some are residential, some are commercial and some are hybrid, meaning at those properties both commercial and residential spaces are available.

Subhadip explained that their idea extended beyond a conventional property sale. He was keen to infuse a human element into the luxury experience, a philosophy that led to hosting the fair within the confines of their own office. This approach provided a unique opportunity for potential buyers to immerse themselves in the ambience and elegance of these luxurious properties, at Doreen's own office making it easier for both clients and people of Doreen properties to exchange information.

When asked about the possibility of including other real estate companies in the fair, Subhadip promptly dispelled any notion, explaining, "In real estate, you cannot have multi-brand stuff. You cannot think about Mercedes organizing something where Porsche will be also present."

Recognising the gravity of a real estate investment, Subhadip emphasised, "Real estate is not a product which is like FMCG, it's not a shampoo or soap that I go there, get an offer, one is to one or you take a pouch, you can do sampling, that okay, this will work. No, it's a high-involvement product. People don't buy it every day. People buy it once or twice or thrice in their lifetime. So people are very serious." Shubhadip continued to explain more about what influences these decision-making processes of the clients, "Most of the time it's the family's decision maker and their spouse. Plus their kids. They are also very very key influences. So if they don't like an organization, if they don't like the office, if they don't like the architecture, if they don't like the amenities, for example, kids today who want to shift to luxurious properties, they want a very lavish swimming pool, a barbecue centre, a community centre where they can also cheer, they want green. So a lot of things plus the area.

Indeed, investing in a property transcends beyond a mere transaction. The family dynamic plays a pivotal role in shaping the final verdict. Subhadip acknowledged the key influences, stating, "For instance, the person's wife or sometimes the wife is the decision-maker. Plus, their kids are also crucial influencers. Their preferences, such as a lavish swimming pool, a barbecue centre, a community centre, and green spaces, carry significant weight in the decision-making process."

The Doreen Property Fair, is an amalgamation of elegance and luxury, where the Doreen Properties are looking to connect people with their desired properties around Dhaka city. It was a celebration of not just real estate but the dreams and aspirations of individuals seeking a home, a sanctuary, and a legacy for generations to come.