Monno Welfare Foundation to sell another 2 lakh shares of Monno Ceramic

Stocks

TBS Report
16 January, 2023, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 16 January, 2023, 10:01 pm

Related News

Monno Welfare Foundation to sell another 2 lakh shares of Monno Ceramic

The foundation had sold 55 lakh of its total holding in Monno Ceramic

TBS Report
16 January, 2023, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 16 January, 2023, 10:01 pm
Monno Welfare Foundation to sell another 2 lakh shares of Monno Ceramic

Monno Welfare Foundation, a corporate director of Monno Ceramic Industries, is going to sell another two lakh shares out of its holding of 10,139,077 shares at Monno Ceramic.

Earlier, the foundation had sold a total of 55 lakh Monno Ceramic shares from its holding of 15,639,077 shares.

According to a stock exchange filing by Monno Ceramic on Monday, Monno Welfare Foundation will sell the 2 lakh shares at the prevailing market price in the block market within the next 30 working days.

Monno Ceramic's sponsor-director shareholding came down to 4.24% in December last year, from 44.06% just a month ago, according to the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE).

The remaining shares are held by institutional, foreign, and general investors.

Monno Ceramic Industries got listed on the DSE in 1983.

In the 2021-22 fiscal year, the company posted a 14% growth in net profit compared to the previous fiscal.

In FY22, it paid a 10% cash dividend only to its general shareholders.

In the July to September quarter of the ongoing fiscal, the company witnessed an 80% year-on-year drop in net profit.

During the quarter, its earnings per share stood at Tk0.04, which was Tk0.21 in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

Monno Ceramic Industries Limited / shares

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Dhaka International Trade Fair 2023: A chance to sample the year’s best offerings

14h | Brands
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

An outrageous price to pay: The one crore taka fairy bed

15h | Brands
Zee5 gone. How feasible is Bangladesh's OTT industry? 

Zee5 gone. How feasible is Bangladesh's OTT industry? 

16h | Panorama
Sabyasachi Chakraborty: I no longer want to act

Sabyasachi Chakraborty: I no longer want to act

1d | Splash

More Videos from TBS

Giant club Paris Saint-Germain are looking for a new homess

Giant club Paris Saint-Germain are looking for a new homess

4h | TBS SPORTS
71st Miss Universe is USA's R'Bonney Gabriel

71st Miss Universe is USA's R'Bonney Gabriel

5h | TBS Entertainment
India's biggest win in ODI history

India's biggest win in ODI history

6h | TBS SPORTS
The reason why medical education in Bangladesh is preferred by some foreigners

The reason why medical education in Bangladesh is preferred by some foreigners

6h | TBS Graduates

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Crime

Two persons shot in indiscriminate firing in Gulshan

2
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Offbeat

Dhaka airport immigration officer tells female passenger to find a Bangladeshi boy, get married and 'settle'

3
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Aviation

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest in Henley Index

4
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to stop at Pallabi station from 25 Jan

5
Photo: Collected
Aviation

Fight breaks out in mid-air Biman flight, video goes viral on social media

6
One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals
Transport

One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals