Monno Welfare Foundation to sell another 2 lakh shares of Monno Ceramic

Monno Welfare Foundation, a corporate director of Monno Ceramic Industries, is going to sell another two lakh shares out of its holding of 10,139,077 shares at Monno Ceramic.

Earlier, the foundation had sold a total of 55 lakh Monno Ceramic shares from its holding of 15,639,077 shares.

According to a stock exchange filing by Monno Ceramic on Monday, Monno Welfare Foundation will sell the 2 lakh shares at the prevailing market price in the block market within the next 30 working days.

Monno Ceramic's sponsor-director shareholding came down to 4.24% in December last year, from 44.06% just a month ago, according to the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE).

The remaining shares are held by institutional, foreign, and general investors.

Monno Ceramic Industries got listed on the DSE in 1983.

In the 2021-22 fiscal year, the company posted a 14% growth in net profit compared to the previous fiscal.

In FY22, it paid a 10% cash dividend only to its general shareholders.

In the July to September quarter of the ongoing fiscal, the company witnessed an 80% year-on-year drop in net profit.

During the quarter, its earnings per share stood at Tk0.04, which was Tk0.21 in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.