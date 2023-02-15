Monno Agro's share hits highest price in 52 weeks

Stocks

TBS Report
15 February, 2023, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 15 February, 2023, 01:40 pm

Related News

Monno Agro's share hits highest price in 52 weeks

TBS Report
15 February, 2023, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 15 February, 2023, 01:40 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The share price of Monno Agro and General Machinery has reached its highest level in 52 weeks. 

Its share prices crossed Tk10,00 each on Wednesday (15 February) and reached Tk1,029.80 each; after the highest peak, its share price has been declining.

According to the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), the opening price of Monno Agro's shares on Wednesday was Tk960.80 each, which increased by 6.37% or Tk61.2 each to Tk1022 at 1.26pm.

Two years ago, its share price was Tk794.8 each, and on 26 May 2022, its shares price declined to Tk450.8 each. 

 

In 2021-22, the company made a profit of Tk43 lakh and paid a 15% cash dividend to the shareholders. 

During the first half of 2022-23 fiscal, the company reported a 60% increase in EPS over the same time during the previous fiscal year. 

Its earnings per share increased to Tk1.36, which was Tk0.85 during July-December, 2021. 

Monno Agro and General Machinery Ltd, a concern of Monno Group, manufactures agro machinery, got listed on DSE in 1982.

Top News

Monno Agro & General Machinery Limited

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

It is not hard to make money in the market what is hard is the temptation to throw money away. Photo: reuters

Good financial advice hasn't changed in 300 years

1d | Panorama
Thanks to the extensive media coverage of the Covid-19 situation the contribution of researchers to combat the pandmic has been recognised and acknowledged by their viewership. Photo: Reuters

Journalists and academics need to collaborate in a more structured way

1d | Panorama
Gala Wellness Centre greets visitors with its rustic feel, minimalistic decor, and essence of contemporary Bangladesh. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Gala Wellness Centre and Spa: Rustic, minimalistic and contemporary

1d | Habitat
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

5 mistakes while charging smartphones

5 mistakes while charging smartphones

4h | Tech Talk
How Hindi films release can affect the Bangladeshi cinema

How Hindi films release can affect the Bangladeshi cinema

18h | TBS Entertainment
Saudi Arabia to send 1st female astronaut to space

Saudi Arabia to send 1st female astronaut to space

19h | TBS World
Fortune Barishal insults Shakib by their post

Fortune Barishal insults Shakib by their post

22h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business

2
Ryad Yousuf. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Meet the first Bangladeshi Partner of Goldman Sachs

3
Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank
Banking

Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank

4
$1.42b export proceeds overdue amid cry for dollar
Economy

$1.42b export proceeds overdue amid cry for dollar

5
Photo: BSS
Infrastructure

96% construction works of Bangabandhu tunnel completed

6
Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms
Corporates

Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms