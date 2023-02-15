Monno Agro's share hits highest price in 52 weeks

The share price of Monno Agro and General Machinery has reached its highest level in 52 weeks.

Its share prices crossed Tk10,00 each on Wednesday (15 February) and reached Tk1,029.80 each; after the highest peak, its share price has been declining.

According to the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), the opening price of Monno Agro's shares on Wednesday was Tk960.80 each, which increased by 6.37% or Tk61.2 each to Tk1022 at 1.26pm.

Two years ago, its share price was Tk794.8 each, and on 26 May 2022, its shares price declined to Tk450.8 each.

In 2021-22, the company made a profit of Tk43 lakh and paid a 15% cash dividend to the shareholders.

During the first half of 2022-23 fiscal, the company reported a 60% increase in EPS over the same time during the previous fiscal year.

Its earnings per share increased to Tk1.36, which was Tk0.85 during July-December, 2021.

Monno Agro and General Machinery Ltd, a concern of Monno Group, manufactures agro machinery, got listed on DSE in 1982.