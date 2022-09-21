Monno Agro okays auditor's revaluation of its fixed assets

TBS Report
21 September, 2022, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 21 September, 2022, 09:28 pm

The board of directors of Monno Agro & General Machinery Limited has approved the revaluation of its land, property, plant and equipment, done by its auditor Shiraz Khan Basak & Co Chartered Accountants.

The company published the disclosure on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) on Wednesday.

As per the disclosure, the company's book value of land & land development increased from Tk6 lakh to Tk42.73 crore, building and other construction from Tk10,000 to Tk42 lakh, and plant, machinery & equipment, from Tk2.11 crore to Tk 2.56 crore.

In total, the book value of Monno Agro's fixed assets increased from Tk2.17 crore to Tk45.70 crore.

From January to March 2022, the company earned revenue of Tk3.23 crore, which was Tk2.54 crore in the same period last year.

From January to March 2022, its net profit stood at Tk22 lakh and its earnings per share at Tk0.61.

The company was listed on the DSE in 1982. Its paid-up capital is Tk2.73 crore.

Sponsor-directors hold 35.66%, institutions 4.87%, foreign investors 0.09% and the general public 59.38% shares in the company.

The last closing share price of the company was Tk527 at the DSE on Wednesday.

