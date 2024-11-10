Monno Agro declares 25% stock dividend

Stocks

TBS Report
10 November, 2024, 12:30 am
Last modified: 10 November, 2024, 12:30 am

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

Monno Agro & General Machinery Ltd has recommended a 25% stock dividend for its shareholders for fiscal year 2023-24.

The dividend is subject to approval of the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC), and approval of the shareholders in its annual general meeting (AGM). 

Previously, it had paid 3% cash dividend and 32% stock dividend for FY23. 

In FY23, it paid a 32% stock dividend to meet the regulator's requirement as its paid-up capital is below Tk30 crore.

Now, its paid-up capital is Tk3.60 crore dividend by 36.06 lakh shares, according to the DSE. 

According to price-sensitive information, Monno Agro reported a slight decline of 2.19% in its net profit for FY24. 

At the end of FY24, its net profit after tax declined to Tk77.37 lakh, which was Tk79.11 lakh in the previous fiscal year. 

Its earnings per share stood at Tk2.15, which was Tk2.19 in FY23. 

Its net asset value per share increased to Tk134.03, which was Tk132.11 in the previous fiscal year. 

The annual general meeting is scheduled for 28 December through the digital platform, and to identify its shareholders, the record date has been fixed for 1 December.

Monno Agro is a subsidiary of Monno Group of Industries. The company was listed on the DSE in 1982. 

Sponsor-directors hold 32%, institutions 7.34%, foreign investors 0.09% and the general public 60.57% shares in the company.
Its share price closed at Tk435.90 each on the DSE on Thursday.

