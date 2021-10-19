Mobil Jamuna Lubricants declares higher dividend as profit surges

Stocks

TBS Report
19 October, 2021, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 19 October, 2021, 10:05 pm

Mobil Jamuna Lubricants declares higher dividend as profit surges

 The company’s share price slightly increased at the Dhaka Stock Exchange yesterday and closed at Tk98.70

TBS Report
19 October, 2021, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 19 October, 2021, 10:05 pm
Mobil Jamuna Lubricants declares higher dividend as profit surges

Mobil Jamuna Lubricants (MJL) Bangladesh Limited, the country's largest lubricant company, has declared a 55% cash dividend for the shareholders for FY21 as its profit surged 36%.
 
In the previous fiscal year, the company paid a 45% cash dividend as its profit declined 6% due to the Covid-19 shock.
 
The company's share price slightly increased during yesterday's trading session at the Dhaka Stock Exchange. At the end of day, its shares closed at Tk98.70.
 
During the last fiscal year, its consolidated earnings per share stood at Tk7.53, which was Tk5.52 in the previous year.
 
At the end of FY21, its consolidated net asset value per share was Tk39.69.
 
The MJL are selling lubricant under multinational brand ExxonMobil and its own brand Omera. The company is also engaged in LPG business. They are selling gas cylinders across the country under the Omera brand.
 
According to the company's financial statement, the overall business environment was nearly steady despite the pandemic. That is why the demand for its products increased in the last fiscal year compared to the previous fiscal.
 
Currently, the company holds 26% share of the country's lubricant market, which is worth around Tk3,000 crore.
 
As a market leader, the company is facing a number challenges to run lubricant business.
 
According to the MJL Bangladesh's annual report, too many lubricant brands are in the same battle to secure the market shares. Besides, the market is flooded with different sub-standard products.
 
Many recognised brands are facing difficulties as more than 100 brands are operating in the market.
 
Also, the market insiders think lack of government intervention in the policy to monitor lube trade has made the market uncontrollable.

Top News

Mobil Jamuna Lubricants (MJL)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

More Videos from TBS

Comilla's incident is conspiratorial

Comilla's incident is conspiratorial

2d | Videos
Sadid spin wowed Little Master Sachin

Sadid spin wowed Little Master Sachin

2d | Videos
Sky is open but little freedom of flying

Sky is open but little freedom of flying

3d | Videos
How drinking milk is harmful for your body?

How drinking milk is harmful for your body?

3d | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year

2
Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal
Sports

Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal

3
Syed Alamgir. Illustration: TBS
Interviews

Alamgir raring to repeat another magic for Akij

4
Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year

5
Over 20 houses were burned down by mob in Rangpur on Sunday night/TBS
Crime

Mob burns down 20 Hindu homes in Rangpur

6
Rajshahi MP requests airline to provide hand fan for passengers
Bangladesh

Rajshahi MP requests airline to provide hand fan for passengers