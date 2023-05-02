ML Dyeing posts 82% profit decline

ML Dyeing Limited, a listed yarn dyeing company of Far Group, posted an 82% profit decline year on year in the third quarter of the current fiscal year.

From January to March quarter, the net profit of the company stood at Tk46 lakh, which was Tk2.56 crore in the same period of the previous year.

Its earnings per share (EPS) was Tk0.02, which was Tk0.11 one year ago.

From July to March period, its EPS was Tk0.21, which was Tk0.46 from one year ago.

Currently, ML Dyeing is engaged in the dyeing business of yarns for export-oriented sweater companies.

As of 31 March 2023, sponsors and directors hold 30.57%, institutions 17.27%, and general investors 52.16% shares of the company.

The last trading share price of the company on the Dhaka stock exchange was Tk24.80 on Sunday.