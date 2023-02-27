MK Footwear allowed to raise Tk10cr from SME board

Stocks

TBS Report
27 February, 2023, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 27 February, 2023, 09:26 pm

Related News

MK Footwear allowed to raise Tk10cr from SME board

TBS Report
27 February, 2023, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 27 February, 2023, 09:26 pm
MK Footwear logo. Photo: Collected
MK Footwear logo. Photo: Collected

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) has allowed MK Footwear PLC to raise Tk10 crore from the small and medium enterprises (SME) platform of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) through a qualified investor offer (QIO).

The company will issue 1 crore shares at a face value of Tk10 each, and use the fund to purchase machinery.

Alpha Capital Management Limited is the issue manager and underwriter of the company's QIO.

MK Footwear PLC was incorporated in November 2015. It produces and exports all types of leather and synthetic footwear.

The company will not be able to declare any stock dividend for three years from its stock market listing.

In the fiscal 2021-22, the company's revenue stood at Tk126.88 crore which was Tk43.55 crore in the same period of the previous year, and net profit Tk10.31 crore, which was Tk1.08 crore in FY21.

The company's earnings per share stood at Tk3.90, and the net asset value per share at Tk12.95 without revaluation.

Its retained earnings stood at Tk11.16 crore, and total loan at Tk125 crore.

Noor Mohammed is MK Footwear's managing director. He is also the chairman of Moynakuti Agro Industries Limited.

Top News

MK Footwear / SME Board / qualified investor offer (QIO)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Dhaka Oxford International College is one of the worst colleges in Dhaka located at Malibagh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A day in Dhaka's 'worst' college

15h | Panorama
Caption: A women weeps as she stands near rubble and damages following an earthquake in Gaziantep, Turkey, 7 February 2023. Photo: Reuters

Turkey earthquake: How are the true costs calculated?

14h | Panorama
Sesh Sarga: A voyage through the waves of human emotions

Sesh Sarga: A voyage through the waves of human emotions

13h | Panorama
Zurhem set the stage on fire with sexy white ensembles. The dance performance by Shudipto and his teammates wearing all white was rather soothing, a balancing act that made the show memorable for the audience. Photo: Courtesy

Zurhem SS23: Of Divinity, femininity & inclusivity

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

How might the Ukraine war end?

How might the Ukraine war end?

4h | TBS World
Prepare yourself for workplaces before graduation

Prepare yourself for workplaces before graduation

13h | TBS Career
Sonia hints retirement with Bharat Jodo Yatra

Sonia hints retirement with Bharat Jodo Yatra

1d | TBS World
Prince of Kolkata filled with nostalgia on return to Dhaka

Prince of Kolkata filled with nostalgia on return to Dhaka

2d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Bangladesh

Mohammadpur regional passport office to become operational from 1 March

2
Why is Bangladesh facing a dollar crisis while others are not?
Economy

Why is Bangladesh facing a dollar crisis while others are not?

3
An aerial view of the 2.15km barrier constructed on the north side and another 670-metre long one on the south side of the approach channel and two jetties of Matarbari coal-fired power plant. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Country's first breakwaters at Matarbari port

4
GP restores network after over 2-hr debacle due to 'fibre cable cut'
Telecom

GP restores network after over 2-hr debacle due to 'fibre cable cut'

5
Representational image. Illustration: Collected
Crime

Man calls 999 after violating daughter

6
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

2.3km in 2 minutes! Thanks to Kalshi flyover