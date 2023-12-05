MJL Bangladesh to invest Tk325cr for procuring LPG tanker

MJL Bangladesh PLC, the largest lubricant company in the country, has now decided to purchase a newly built LPG tanker at $32.50 million, which is equivalent to Tk325 crore.

In a disclosure published on the stock exchanges website, the company said its board has approved the procurement of a newly built 11000 CBM (cubic meter) pressurised LPG tanker at an agreed price of $32.50 million.

The company has calculated 1 dollar equal to Tk100.

The tanker will be handed over by 2026, according to officials.

The disclosure also said the board approved an additional $1.50 million or equivalent to Tk15 crore for ship-building supervision fees, consultancy fees, modification-related expenditures, takeover expenses, legal fees, operational expenses, traveling expenses, etc.

Earlier, in October last year, MJL Bangladesh announced the purchase of an oil tanker at $75 million, equivalent to around Tk800 crore.

On Tuesday, its share price was Tk86.70 each at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE).