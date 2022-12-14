Is Mithun Knitting moving towards delisting?

Stocks

Salah Uddin Mahmud
14 December, 2022, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 14 December, 2022, 11:02 pm

Related News

Is Mithun Knitting moving towards delisting?

Salah Uddin Mahmud
14 December, 2022, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 14 December, 2022, 11:02 pm
Infographic: TBS
Infographic: TBS

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) sees no option but to delist Mithun Knitting and Dyeing, which has been closed for years, from the stock market.

The Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (Bepza) sold all the assets, including machinery, of the company in an auction this year to clear some of its debts, including the arrears of workers' wages.

Listed on the stock market in 1994, the company, which was later renamed Toyo Knitex Ltd, has been out of production since September 2019.

This correspondent called Company Secretary Mohamad Shohel Rana on his phone several times to enquire about the current status of the company, but there was no response.

On 19 September, the BSEC formed a three-member investigation committee headed by its Additional Director Mohammad Nazrul Islam to look into the overall situation of the company.

The committee has not yet submitted its findings and recommendations to the commission, which is expected to take the final decision based on the report.

Seeking anonymity, a BSEC official said, "Now the company exists only on paper. There are no remaining assets for sale. The company now has no option but to exit the stock market."

He blamed the negligence of the company owners for its dire condition.

"They did not carry out the reforms required by the Accord, an independent agreement designed to make all garment factories in Bangladesh safe workplaces. Then the company was blacklisted. As a result, foreign buyers stopped placing orders," added the official.

After that, dues on gas, electricity, and water bills and the plot lease exceeded several crores of taka. In September 2019, Bepza stopped all services at Mithun Knitting, forcing the owners to close the factory.

Investors were unaware of this fragile state of the company because it did not make disclosures about the price-sensitive information on time.

It is known that the company got listed on the stock market in 1994 without clearance from Bepza. It did not even inform the BSEC while selling the factory.

The factory at the Chattogram Export Processing Zone (CEPZ), which has been in a state of loss since 2017, owes about Tk20 crore to various institutions, including Bepza.

Regarding the sale of the factory, CEPZ General Manager Mofizuddin Bin Mejba said, "Bepza sells a company when it continues incurring losses and fails to pay wage arrears and other dues." 

"That's what Bepza has done in the case of Mithun Knitting. The factory was sold a few months ago. The handover process has already been completed," he added.

He said that the workers' salaries and other dues have been paid with the money from the sale of the factory.

"As Bepza's permission was not sought by the relevant regulator for the listing of the company, it was not necessary to inform the regulator about the sale of the factory," he added.

When preparations were on for an auction, its shares of Tk10 were traded at Tk18.80, which is now stuck at the floor price.

Mithun Knitting has an authorised capital of Tk80 crore and a paid-up capital of Tk32.49 crore. The number of its shares is nearly 3.25 crore.

Sponsor-directors hold 17.20%, institutions 17.02%, and general investors 65.78% of the company's shares.

Top News

Mithun Knitting and Dyeing / BSEC / delisting

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Bilmola launches One Piece themed helmets

13h | Wheels
Photo: Courtesy

Ford to sign off the GT with a 800hp track car

13h | Wheels
The Harrier isn’t designed to battle harsh terrain, unlike a few full fledged 4x4 SUVs. However, take it on casual highway drives and light rural off-roading, the crossover does the job in style and comfort. Photo: Asif Chowdhury

30,000km with the new Toyota Harrier

12h | Wheels
Benu intends for his Sreepur observatory to become a space research centre in future with the participation of famous astronomy researchers from home and abroad. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

When the stars aligned to bring an astro observatory to life

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Who will be the opponent of Argentina in final?

Who will be the opponent of Argentina in final?

2h | TBS SPORTS
Morocco's success magic

Morocco's success magic

4h | TBS SPORTS
Bipasha or Shomi, who does Taukire like?

Bipasha or Shomi, who does Taukire like?

5h | TBS Entertainment
Uttara University promises career and life oriented

Uttara University promises career and life oriented

6h | TBS Career

Most Read

1
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

2
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan

3
Maliha Fairooz. Illustration: TBS
Explorer

Maliha Fairooz, the Bangladeshi solo traveller who explored 100 countries

4
BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks
Banking

BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks

5
Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years
Economy

Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years

6
File photo: Reuters
Economy

How $9b offshore loans fuel dollar crisis