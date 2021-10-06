Mika Securities signs deal with technological partners

Mika Securities Ltd, a brokerage firm of Dhaka Stock Exchange, has partnered with DirectFN and Magnus Corporation for better brokerage management.

To this end, a tri-party agreement has been signed among Mika Securities Ltd, Magnus Corporation Ltd and DirectFN.

AA Moniruzzaman, managing director of Mika Securities Ltd said, "This initiative is a part of our digital transformation technique and we always try to offer the best technology suited for our market environment."

"We believe DirectFN will be the right technology partner for us to be able to offer the best service digitally possible to capital market investors," he added.

DirectFN, a wholly owned subsidiary of National Technology Group (NTG) - one of the largest ICT companies in the Middle East, specialises in providing solutions ranging from Desktop Information Workstations, Transaction Systems and Order Management Systems through to total end to end solutions.

DirectFN products are deployed in some of the largest financial institutions across the Middle East and South Asia.

In addition to the Brokerage Management Solution (BMS), the Next Generation Trading Platform (NTP) along with a whole suite of innovative features for a superior customer experience will be launched for clients of Mika Securities Ltd.

Arman Khan of Magnus Corporation, Primal Silva, business development manager (Asia) at DirectFN, Imesha Fernando, area manager at DirectFN, also attended the ceremony.