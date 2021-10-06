Mika Securities signs deal with technological partners

Stocks

TBS Report 
06 October, 2021, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 06 October, 2021, 08:31 pm

Related News

Mika Securities signs deal with technological partners

To this end, a tri-party agreement has been signed among Mika Securities Ltd, Magnus Corporation Ltd and DirectFN

TBS Report 
06 October, 2021, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 06 October, 2021, 08:31 pm
Mika Securities signs deal with technological partners

Mika Securities Ltd, a brokerage firm of Dhaka Stock Exchange, has partnered with DirectFN and Magnus Corporation for better brokerage management.

To this end, a tri-party agreement has been signed among Mika Securities Ltd, Magnus Corporation Ltd and DirectFN.

AA Moniruzzaman, managing director of Mika Securities Ltd said, "This initiative is a part of our digital transformation technique and we always try to offer the best technology suited for our market environment."

"We believe DirectFN will be the right technology partner for us to be able to offer the best service digitally possible to capital market investors," he added.

DirectFN, a wholly owned subsidiary of National Technology Group (NTG) - one of the largest ICT companies in the Middle East, specialises in providing solutions ranging from Desktop Information Workstations, Transaction Systems and Order Management Systems through to total end to end solutions. 

DirectFN products are deployed in some of the largest financial institutions across the Middle East and South Asia. 

In addition to the Brokerage Management Solution (BMS), the Next Generation Trading Platform (NTP) along with a whole suite of innovative features for a superior customer experience will be launched for clients of Mika Securities Ltd.

Arman Khan of Magnus Corporation, Primal Silva, business development manager (Asia) at DirectFN, Imesha Fernando, area manager at DirectFN, also attended the ceremony.  

Mika Securities / Mika Securities Ltd / DirectFN / MAGNUS Corporation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Dhaka University get back its liveliness

Dhaka University get back its liveliness

11h | Videos
Bangladesh records highest single-month exports in September

Bangladesh records highest single-month exports in September

11h | Videos
Pandora papers leak reveals offshore tax havens of the rich and famous

Pandora papers leak reveals offshore tax havens of the rich and famous

11h | Videos
Downturn in remittances worries the economy

Downturn in remittances worries the economy

11h | Videos

Most Read

1
Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 
Bangladesh

Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

No more foreign channels on cable TV

3
One of the richest baburchis in the country, Salam Baburchi, still opts to be hands-on and very much involved in the cooking process of his catering service. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Panorama

Meet Haji Salam Miah: The cook who popularised Basmati kacchi in Bangladesh

4
India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets
RMG

India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets

5
TBS Illustration
Food

Barcode: From ashes to Chattogram’s emerging food Mughal

6
Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp are down for many users
Tech

Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp are down for many users