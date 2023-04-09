Midland Bank leads the gainer chart on Sunday

Stocks

TBS Report
09 April, 2023, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 09 April, 2023, 03:32 pm

Related News

Midland Bank leads the gainer chart on Sunday

TBS Report
09 April, 2023, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 09 April, 2023, 03:32 pm
Midland Bank leads the gainer chart on Sunday

The newly listed Midland Bank Limited led the top gainers' chart at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) on Sunday.

On the day, its shares jumped by 9.32% to close at Tk12.9 each.

Among other gainers, Legacy Footwear shares hiked by 9.91% to Tk91.4, Orion Infusion by 8.72%, CAPM IBBL Mutual Fund by 7%, Kohinoor by 6.45%, Tamijuddin Textile by 6.28%, ACI Formulation by 4.34%, BD Thai Food by 3.73%, Northern Insurance by 3.27%, and Samata Leather Complex 2.91%.

On Sunday, DSE turnover declined by 18% to Tk498.81 crore, and DSEX declined by 0.18 points to settle at 6214 points.

Out of the traded stocks, 40 scrips advanced, 75 declined and 214 scrips remained unchanged.

Top News

DSE / Midland Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Implementing circularity in the fashion industry of Bangladesh has some challenges but by addressing these properly, we can reap the enormous benefits it offers. Photo: Reuters

The imperatives of circular fashion

2h | Panorama
Martin Ivens. Illustration: TBS

Intellectuals still have a key role to play in politics

3h | Thoughts
Raisa Adiba. Illustration: TBS

How discriminatory language towards women is normalised in families, workplaces

5h | Thoughts
Policymakers are concerned that increased profit margins may have a big role to play in inflation. Photo: Reuters

How company profits are keeping prices high

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Potters are busy in Munshiganj on the occasion Naboborsho

Potters are busy in Munshiganj on the occasion Naboborsho

2h | TBS Stories
How Caffaine Beats Sleep?

How Caffaine Beats Sleep?

4h | TBS Stories
Nahida’s flowers in fashion attires

Nahida’s flowers in fashion attires

4h | TBS Stories
FBI has arrested more than 100 cybercriminals

FBI has arrested more than 100 cybercriminals

20h | Tech Talk

Most Read

1
Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir
Markets

Nobin Fashion's Tk300 panjabis attract crowds

2
Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine
Bangladesh

Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine

3
BB governor bans bank iftar parties
Banking

BB governor bans bank iftar parties

4
Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka
Economy

Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka

5
Bangladesh Bank sets new lending rate formula
Banking

Bangladesh Bank sets new lending rate formula

6
Bangladesh Bank's server restored after 7hrs
Banking

Bangladesh Bank's server restored after 7hrs