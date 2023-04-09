Midland Bank leads the gainer chart on Sunday
The newly listed Midland Bank Limited led the top gainers' chart at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) on Sunday.
On the day, its shares jumped by 9.32% to close at Tk12.9 each.
Among other gainers, Legacy Footwear shares hiked by 9.91% to Tk91.4, Orion Infusion by 8.72%, CAPM IBBL Mutual Fund by 7%, Kohinoor by 6.45%, Tamijuddin Textile by 6.28%, ACI Formulation by 4.34%, BD Thai Food by 3.73%, Northern Insurance by 3.27%, and Samata Leather Complex 2.91%.
On Sunday, DSE turnover declined by 18% to Tk498.81 crore, and DSEX declined by 0.18 points to settle at 6214 points.
Out of the traded stocks, 40 scrips advanced, 75 declined and 214 scrips remained unchanged.