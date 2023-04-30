Mercantile Bank's profit drops by 34% in 2022

Mercantile Bank's earnings per share (EPS) dropped by 34% in 2022 compared to the previous year.

The bank also declared a lower dividend for last year than the previous.

According to the bank's price sensitive statement, during last year its EPS was Tk2.17, which was Tk3.29 a year ago.

The bank also recommended a 10% cash and 2% stock dividends to its shareholders for the last year.

It paid a 12.50% cash and 5% stock dividends in 2021.

To approve the dividends and audited financial statement, the bank will conduct the annual general meeting (AGM) on 14 June. It also set the record date on 23 May for the AGM.

Currently, its share price is stuck on the floor price at Tk13.90 each at the Dhaka Stock Exchange.