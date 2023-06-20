Mercantile Bank investors receive stock dividend, CDBL credits bonus shares to BO accounts

The Central Depository Bangladesh Limited (CDBL) successfully credited the bonus shares of Mercantile Bank Limited to the beneficiary owner (BO) accounts of its investors earlier this week.

Back on 2 May this year, Mercantile Bank, a prominent private sector lender, had recommended a dividend of 12% for its shareholders for the fiscal year 2022. The dividend comprised of 10% cash and 2% stock.

Notably, the company's consolidated earnings per share (EPS) for the year stood at Tk2.17, compared to Tk3.29 in the previous year (2021).

In terms of performance in the first quarter of 2023, Mercantile Bank witnessed a consolidated EPS of Tk0.63, reflecting a decline from Tk0.82 during the same period last year.

As of Tuesday (20 June), the share price of Mercantile Bank Limited on the Dhaka stock exchange was recorded at Tk13.30.

Investors eagerly received the stock dividend, which further strengthens their holdings in Mercantile Bank Limited, a promising financial institution in Bangladesh.