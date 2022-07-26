Mercantile Bank to buy floor space from its chairman

Stocks

TBS Report
26 July, 2022, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 26 July, 2022, 09:02 pm

Related News

Mercantile Bank to buy floor space from its chairman

TBS Report
26 July, 2022, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 26 July, 2022, 09:02 pm
Mercantile Bank to buy floor space from its chairman

Mercantile Bank is going to buy a commercial space in Noakhali from its Chairman Morshed Alam – also a parliament member from that area and chairman of Bengal Group – for Tk8.15 crore.

An official at the private sector lender, on the condition of anonymity, said it has good business at Chowmuhani as it is the commercial hub of the country's southeastern district.

"Now it wants to shift the branch to its own space. As the chairman has a commercial building in that location, the bank prefers to buy the floor from him," he added.

According to its stock exchange filings, the bank will buy 4,929 square feet with two car parking spaces on the second floor of Morshed Alam Complex in Begumganj Upazila.

A source at the bank said Morshed Alam owns the complex.

The bank's board of directors approved the decision to purchase floor space at a meeting on Monday evening.

Its implementation is subject to the Bangladesh Bank's approval, said the bank statement.

Meanwhile, Mercantile Bank also published its financial report for the first half of 2022.

During the January-June period, its consolidated net profit grew 15% year-on-year to Tk240 crore and the earnings per share were Tk2.22.

The bank achieved the growth thanks to a significant income from a record rise in its foreign currency dealings to settle export-import bills, also known as letters of credit (LCs).

On Tuesday, its shares traded at Tk13.70 each on the Dhaka Stock Exchange.

Mercantile bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Will former US president Donald Trump face criminal charges?

Will former US president Donald Trump face criminal charges?

6h | Panorama
Lounge in Italian decor: Penthouse Livings launches Hessentia by Cornelio Cappellini

Lounge in Italian decor: Penthouse Livings launches Hessentia by Cornelio Cappellini

9h | Habitat
Onethread: The first home-grown Bangladeshi project management software

Onethread: The first home-grown Bangladeshi project management software

9h | Panorama
Lakshmi Villa: The mysterious house still carrying the memory of partition

Lakshmi Villa: The mysterious house still carrying the memory of partition

10h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

"Hawa" movie team at BUET

"Hawa" movie team at BUET

31m | Videos
US sanctions target Russian gold export

US sanctions target Russian gold export

46m | Videos
All the habits of parents that make children successful

All the habits of parents that make children successful

2h | Videos
Akshay Kumar becomes India's highest taxpayer for 5th time

Akshay Kumar becomes India's highest taxpayer for 5th time

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

2
Graphic: TBS
Panorama

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink

3
Photo: Collected
Energy

Load shedding timing announced for areas under Desco including Gulshan, Uttara 

4
Photo: TBS
RMG

US fashion industry: Bangladesh to get more orders than China, Vietnam over next 2 years

5
Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT
Economy

Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT

6
Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December
Energy

Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December