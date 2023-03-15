Meghna Life Insurance leads DSE turnover chart
Meghna Life Insurance Company led the Dhaka Stock Exchange's (DSE) turnover chart during the first session on Wednesday.
The turnover value stood at Tk42 crore or 15% of the total DSE turnover till 12.30pm.
The share price of the company, however, fell over 1% from the opening price to Tk93.10 in the early hours of the session.
Earlier, between December 2022 and January 2023, its share price jumped by 51% to reach Tk94. Later, some corrections occurred due to profit-booking efforts by the investors.
After Meghna Life, Olympic Industries and ADN Telecom secured second and third positions on the turnover chart.