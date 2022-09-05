Meghna Life declares 25% dividends

05 September, 2022, 08:30 pm
The board of directors of Meghna Life Insurance Company Ltd recommended 25% dividends - 15% cash and 10% stock - for the year that ended on 31 December, 2021.

The annual general meeting (AGM) for shareholders to consider dividend payment proposals along with other agenda will be held on 19 October on a digital platform.

The record date to identify eligible shareholders who can join the AGM and avail dividends will be 25 September.

The company paid 15% cash and 15% stock dividends for 2020. Prior to that, it paid 20% cash dividends back to back for three years.

In the first nine months of 2021, the insurer's life revenue account decreased by Tk127 crore pushing its total life fund down to Tk1,763 crore, from Tk1,792 a year ago.

Meghna Life Insurance was publicly listed in 2005.

Sponsors-directors hold 30.54%, institutional investors 22.17%, and  general investors, a 47.29% stake in the company.

