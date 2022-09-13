Meghna Insurance declares 3% cash dividend for 2021

Meghna Insurance Company Limited, listed in 2022, has recommended a 3% cash dividend for its shareholders for 2021.

The company disclosed the dividend information in a filing on the stock exchanges on Tuesday.

According to the filing, its earnings per share (EPS) stood at Tk0.94 that year, which was Tk0.95 in 2020. Its net asset value (NAV) per share also declined to Tk17.88 from Tk26.04 in the previous year.

The annual general meeting (AGM) of the company will be held on 22 December. The record date has been set for 24 October.

In the filing, Meghna Insurance also published unaudited financial statements for the first and second quarters of the calendar year of 2022.

76% fall in EPS in the first half

The company's EPS fell 76% to Tk0.26 in the first half (January to June) of 2022, compared to Tk1.10 in the same period of the previous year.

In the January-March quarter, the EPS declined to Tk0.66, which was Tk1.83 at the same time in the previous year. Its net asset value also dropped to Tk16.59.

In the second quarter (April-June), its loss per share stood at Tk0.33 against a loss per share of Tk0.59 in the same quarter of 2021.