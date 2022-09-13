Meghna Insurance declares 3% cash dividend for 2021

Stocks

TBS Report
13 September, 2022, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 13 September, 2022, 10:03 pm

Related News

Meghna Insurance declares 3% cash dividend for 2021

Though the company has posted a 76% fall in earnings per share for the first half of 2022

TBS Report
13 September, 2022, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 13 September, 2022, 10:03 pm
Meghna Insurance declares 3% cash dividend for 2021

Meghna Insurance Company Limited, listed in 2022, has recommended a 3% cash dividend for its shareholders for 2021.

The company disclosed the dividend information in a filing on the stock exchanges on Tuesday.

According to the filing, its earnings per share (EPS) stood at Tk0.94 that year, which was Tk0.95 in 2020. Its net asset value (NAV) per share also declined to Tk17.88 from Tk26.04 in the previous year.

The annual general meeting (AGM) of the company will be held on 22 December. The record date has been set for 24 October.

In the filing, Meghna Insurance also published unaudited financial statements for the first and second quarters of the calendar year of 2022.

76% fall in EPS in the first half

The company's EPS fell 76% to Tk0.26 in the first half (January to June) of 2022, compared to Tk1.10 in the same period of the previous year.

In the January-March quarter, the EPS declined to Tk0.66, which was Tk1.83 at the same time in the previous year. Its net asset value also dropped to Tk16.59.

In the second quarter (April-June), its loss per share stood at Tk0.33 against a loss per share of Tk0.59 in the same quarter of 2021.

Meghna Insurance Company / cash dividend

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Representational Image. Photo: Collected

First hundred ‘Being Human’ customers to receive Salman Khan-signed caps 

6h | Mode
Senora built 12 water tanks across six points in the union within two weeks in July. Photo: Senora

Senora’s water tanks help Koikhali women overcome period ordeals

12h | Panorama
Cityscape Tower stands tall with the juxtaposition of its modern structure and the lush greenery surrounding it. Photo: Cityscape International Ltd.

Cityscape: A leap towards eco-friendly architecture in Bangladesh

12h | Habitat
Sketch: TBS

What's luring Danish companies to Vietnam?

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine retaken 600 sq km of land, Zelenskiy

Ukraine retaken 600 sq km of land, Zelenskiy

1h | Videos
Diet Plan for Weight Loss

Diet Plan for Weight Loss

1h | Videos
Relief for reserve as interbank dollar sales resume after five months

Relief for reserve as interbank dollar sales resume after five months

1h | Videos
Horse market in Jamalpur

Horse market in Jamalpur

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December
Splash

Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December

2
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

India offers free transit to Bangladesh for exports to third countries

3
The country&#039;s first overhead metro train on a performance test run from Uttara&#039;s Diabari to Pallabi on Sunday. Photo: Saad Abdullah
Transport

Minimum metro rail fare set at Tk20

4
Tax return verification goes online
Economy

Tax return verification goes online

5
Mama Fuchka. Photo: Saqlain Rizve
Food

The Best ‘Fuchkawalas’ of Dhaka

6
Central bankers’ refusal to embark into ‘hard helicopter money’ experiment have been a good idea. Photo: Reuters
Bangladesh

Bafeda wants to execute ‘One Country One Exchange Rate’