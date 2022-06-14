Maslin Capital to launch Tk100cr impact fund

Logo of Maslin Capital. Picture: Collected
Maslin Capital, a fund management company belonging to City Group, has initiated a process to launch a Tk100 crore impact fund.

Impact funds are alternative investment funds that consider the environmental, social and governance (ESG) impact of their investments in businesses.

City Bank Capital Resources Ltd, a leading local merchant bank, has been appointed as the mandated lead arranger of the fund.

Banks, financial institutions, insurers, corporates and high net worth individuals are expected to be the local investors of the fund, while international funds and development financial institutions are also on the list of potential foreign investors, said Ershad Hossain, managing director of City Bank Capital.

Bangladesh is yet to get a local impact fund, while some foreign funds are investing in local companies showing ESG impacts through their businesses.

Maslin Capital Chairman Lt Gen (retd) Abdul Hafiz, Managing Director Meer Shajed-Ul-Basher, City Group Director Md Hasan, and top City Bank Capital officials including Ershad Hossain were present at the agreement signing ceremony between the two firms in the capital recently.

