Market takes hit as 77% scrips witness decline in stock prices

Stocks

TBS Report
24 January, 2024, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 24 January, 2024, 03:14 pm

People look at stock market data. File Photo: TBS
The key index DSEX at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) experienced a substantial dip, dropping over 49 points on Wednesday (24 January).

The key index DSEX at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) experienced a substantial dip, dropping over 49 points.

The market saw a significant decline as 77% of scrips experienced a decrease in stock prices, with investors actively offloading their holdings.

During the day's trading session, the DSEX recorded a decline of 0.79%, concluding at 6,226, while the blue-chip index experienced a 0.88% drop, settling at 2,139 points by the session's end.

As a result of increased selling pressure from investors, among the 396 scrips that were traded, 305 witnessed a decline, 61 experienced an advance, and 30 remained unchanged during the session.

As a crucial market indicator, the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) observed a marginal decline in turnover, settling at Tk1,173 crore by the end of the day.

Sonali Paper claimed the leading position on the turnover table with a trade value of Tk66 crore, closely followed by Fu Wang Food and Orion Infusion.

Meanwhile, Khan Brothers PP Woven Bag continued its bull run as its share price increased 7.48% and surpassed the Tk200 mark which was also the highest within the year. In the last year, its share price jumped over 20 times to close at Tk208.30 each on Wednesday.

In the midst of market dynamics, Khan Brothers PP Woven Bag, a fundamentally weak company,  sustained its bullish trend by registering a notable 7.48% increase in its share price on the day, surpassing the Tk200 mark—a pinnacle not reached within the current year. This upward momentum adds to the stock's impressive performance over the past year, where its share price escalated over 20 times, concluding at Tk208.30 each on Wednesday. The sustained growth signals robust investor confidence and interest in the company's shares.

