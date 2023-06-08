Market shows signs of recovery as stocks inch upward

Stocks

TBS Report
08 June, 2023, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 08 June, 2023, 12:41 pm

Representational Photo: TBS
Representational Photo: TBS

After experiencing a significant drop earlier this week, the Dhaka-Chattogram stocks displayed signs of recovery on Thursday (8 June), steadily inching up.

The DSEX, the broad-based index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), witnessed a 0.18% increase, reaching 6,350 points at 12:25pm today.

During the trading session, the turnover in the premier bourse amounted to Tk623 crore, reflecting a slight decrease from the previous day's turnover of Tk783 crore.

Among the listed companies, 89 scrips experienced a positive trend, while 89 others recorded a decline.

Notably, the demand for life insurance stocks remained high, contributing to the overall market performance.

Meanwhile, at the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE), the major index CSCX witnessed a significant surge of 0.26%, reaching 11,217 points.

This positive movement in the market brings a glimmer of hope to investors and suggests a gradual recovery from the recent slump.

