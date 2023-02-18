Market roundup: DSEX down for the third consecutive week

Stocks

TBS Report
18 February, 2023, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 18 February, 2023, 01:00 pm

Representational image. Photo: Mumit M/ TBS
Representational image. Photo: Mumit M/ TBS

Dhaka stocks ended their third straight losing week on Thursday (16 February) as investors remained cautious in making fresh big bets amid a lack of clear macroeconomic and market direction.

DSEX, the broad-based index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), having three losing sessions against two winning days fell by 0.59% in a week to close at 6,246.

Blue chip index DS30 fell by 0.5% to 2,224 over the week, while Shariah Index DSES fell by 0.38% to 1,366.

Investors' preference to keep trading the trendy stocks helped 27 of the 400 DSE scrips advance over the week, while 151 declined and 197 remained unchanged and 25 were not traded at all.

Infographics: IDLC-SL
Infographics: IDLC-SL

Meanwhile, average daily turnover dropped by 35% to Tk422 crore from that of Tk649 crore in the previous week thanks to the caution that pushed many investors to prefer to remain on the sideline.

However, the last-hour sharp recovery of the intraday losses on Thursday helped investors look for a continuation at the opening of the next session, said stockbrokers.

