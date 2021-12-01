Market rebounds sharply as BSEC meets central bank, PM

Stocks

TBS Report
01 December, 2021, 11:00 am
Last modified: 01 December, 2021, 10:11 pm

Related News

Market rebounds sharply as BSEC meets central bank, PM

Investors turned optimistic after the meeting between two regulators gave a positive nod on resolving policy issues that are limiting fund inflow into the stock market

TBS Report
01 December, 2021, 11:00 am
Last modified: 01 December, 2021, 10:11 pm
Photo: Mumint M/TBS
Photo: Mumint M/TBS

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) meetings with the Bangladesh Bank on Tuesday and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday helped increase investor confidence.

Investors turned optimistic after the meeting between two regulators gave a positive nod on resolving policy issues that are limiting fund inflow into the stock market.

DSEX, the broad-based index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), gained 2.14% on Wednesday to close at 6,847 points.

Stocks opened higher from the beginning and the upsurge in the equity indices was led by the rebounds of the giant stocks Beximco Limited and Beximco Pharmaceuticals.

However, turnover, a crucial market indicator that reflects investors' participation in daily trading, declined 3.86% to Tk1,102 crore at the DSE.

The DSEX, after more than doubling in 15 months, went into a correction from its peak of 7,410 in mid-October and through some zigzags, it went below the 6,700 level on Tuesday.

A large number of investors were watchful during the trading hours as the situation was still gloomy to them, said stockbrokers.

Out of the 373 issues traded at the DSE, 293 advanced, 45 declined, and 35 remained unchanged.

Banking stocks made 30.77% of the DSE turnover on Wednesday, while pharmaceuticals and the miscellaneous sectors followed banks with 14.35% and 12.7% turnover contributions, respectively.

All sectors except for travel and leisure generated positive returns, out of which miscellaneous championed with 5.7% gains.

Indices at the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also closed higher on Wednesday.

 

 

Top News

DSE / Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) / Bangladesh Stock Market

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Annapurna Base Camp in Nepal.

Top four trekking destinations in the world

8h | Explorer
Illustration: TBS

MFS interoperability: Factors to consider

13h | Panorama
In FY 2014-15, the Railway lost Tk872.84 crore, the loss went up to Tk1,734.37 crore in 2018-19. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

How Bangladesh Railway can cut its losses by a fifth

12h | Panorama
Now you can also warm up your scarf

Now you can also warm up your scarf

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Private sector credit growth sees big lift in October

Private sector credit growth sees big lift in October

2h | Videos
Bangladesh's first sky dining

Bangladesh's first sky dining

2h | Videos
Biillion dollar investment proposal at Bida Summit

Biillion dollar investment proposal at Bida Summit

2h | Videos
Ritu: First transgender UP Chairman in Bangladesh

Ritu: First transgender UP Chairman in Bangladesh

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones
Tech

Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones

2
Mega Paln For Expressway
Infrastructure

8 expressways by 2041 – to boost regional connectivity

3
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Strong quake jolts country

4
Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December
Transport

Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December

5
'Bamgladesh' vs Pakistan? That's what BCB's team sheet says
Sports

'Bamgladesh' vs Pakistan? That's what BCB's team sheet says

6
Photo: Collected
Glitz

'Ranveer Singh’s father paid YRF 20 crores to launch him'