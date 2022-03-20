Market nosedives amid fear of bottom circuit normalisation

Stocks

TBS Report
20 March, 2022, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 20 March, 2022, 09:08 pm

Related News

Market nosedives amid fear of bottom circuit normalisation

BSEC rejected the rumour of widening the bottom circuit to 10% soon

TBS Report
20 March, 2022, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 20 March, 2022, 09:08 pm
Photo: Mumint M/TBS
Photo: Mumint M/TBS

Stocks again nosedived on Sunday to nip the recovery efforts in the bud amid a rumour that the market regulator might bring back the 10% limit for individual stocks to fall in a day.

Professor Shaikh Shamsuddin Ahmed, commissioner of the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC), however, told The Business Standard that the regulator has no plan to opt out of the narrowed bottom circuit that is not allowing any stock to fall by more than 2% a day.

Against the backdrop of free-fall of stocks in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine war that is further fuelling global commodity prices and threatening higher inflation locally, the BSEC in the second week of March interfered with narrowing the bottom circuit breaker and it worked in conjunction with some other moves to create demand for stocks.

DSEX, the broad-based index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), dropped to 6,318 on 8 March, from the recent peak of 7,118 on 14 February.

Regulatory interventions attracted bargain hunters who helped the index recover up to 6,780 levels last week.

The index fell by 0.99% to 6,698 on Sunday as 339 DSE scrips declined against the advance of only 23. Too many stocks were stuck at the bottom circuit of 2% and some were trading near the level.  

BSEC Commissioner Shamsuddin said his commission would pull out the special measure only after the market gets its strength back.

"Just like before, we would repeal it when the restriction would not remain relevant anymore."

Earlier, in March 2020, the BSEC imposed a floor price for individual scrips and held it tight, despite much criticism by the free-market believers, until mid-2021, when the DSE secured a bull market. 

Top News

Stock Market / DSE

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

If Bangladesh is self-sufficient in rice production, why would we import rice? Photo: Wikimedia Commons

'We do not have food security. We are only secure in rice production to an extent'

8h | Interviews
The designer’s showcase had themes of liberation, feminism, and self-assertion

Maison Delacour: The spring collection debut of storied fashion designer Akou Delacour

9h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

999 prevented around 1,500 suicide attempts. Yet, a lot more needs to be done

10h | Panorama
Pera Sandesh, a special variety of sweetmeat made using milk and sugar, is displayed in a sweet shop in Naogaon. The popularity of this sweet item has already transcended the border. Photo: TBS

The legend of Naogaon’s Pera Sandesh

11h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Zelenskiy figurines raise over $145,000 for Ukraine

Zelenskiy figurines raise over $145,000 for Ukraine

1h | Videos
Reasons behind some universities are being famous

Reasons behind some universities are being famous

1h | Videos
Tale of one season wonders

Tale of one season wonders

1h | Videos
US astronauts welcome Russian cosmonauts

US astronauts welcome Russian cosmonauts

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

Miyako: A Bangladeshi home appliance brand with a Japanese name

2
Sunny Leone. Photo: Collected
Splash

Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme

3
Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh
Trade

Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh

4
Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director
RMG

Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director

5
A protest against rising living costs, at the entrance of the president’s office in Colombo on March 15.Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP/Getty Images/Bloomberg
Analysis

Sri Lanka’s economy is being crushed by war in Ukraine

6
Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh
Splash

Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh