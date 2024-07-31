Marico Bangladesh declares 1000% cash dividend

Marico Bangladesh, selling cosmetics under Parachute brand, declared a 1000% cash dividend as interim for the first quarter ended on 30 June this year.

It also sets the record date on 25 August to entitled the shareholders for the dividend, according to the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE).

Its share price jumped 3.73% to reach Tk2,292 on Wednesday.

Earlier, it recommended a 200% cash dividend for the fiscal year 2023-24, which ended on 31 March, significantly lower than the previous year.

During the April-June quarter, its revenue rose by 10% to reach Tk435 crore, while the net profit jumped 30% to Tk172 crore compared to the previous year at the same time.

At the end of the first quarter, its earnings per share stood at Tk54.78, which was Tk42.18 at the same time a year ago.