Marico Bangladesh declares 1000% cash dividend

Stocks

TBS Report
31 July, 2024, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2024, 02:18 pm

Related News

Marico Bangladesh declares 1000% cash dividend

Its share price jumped 3.73% to reach Tk2,292 on Wednesday

TBS Report
31 July, 2024, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2024, 02:18 pm
Logo of Marico Bangladesh
Logo of Marico Bangladesh

Marico Bangladesh, selling cosmetics under Parachute brand, declared a 1000% cash dividend as interim for the first quarter ended on 30 June this year.

It also sets the record date on 25 August to entitled the shareholders for the dividend, according to the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE).

Its share price jumped 3.73% to reach Tk2,292 on Wednesday.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Earlier, it recommended a 200% cash dividend for the fiscal year 2023-24, which ended on 31 March, significantly lower than the previous year.

During the April-June quarter, its revenue rose by 10% to reach Tk435 crore, while the net profit jumped 30% to Tk172 crore compared to the previous year at the same time.

At the end of the first quarter, its earnings per share stood at Tk54.78, which was Tk42.18 at the same time a year ago. 

 

Top News

Marico Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Four hours at the CMM Court premises

Four hours at the CMM Court premises

6h | Panorama
The many nightmares of Bangladeshi freelancers

The many nightmares of Bangladeshi freelancers

7h | Panorama
How VPN became the lifeline of Bangladeshi netizens

How VPN became the lifeline of Bangladeshi netizens

19h | Features
Students at a demonstration in the capital on 12 July as part of their Anti-discrimination Student Movement. Photo: Mehedi Hasan/TBS

Bonded by blood: Netizens' profiles turn red in solidarity with student movement       

20h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Indian High Commissioner meet with the PM

Indian High Commissioner meet with the PM

15m | Videos
'March for justice': Police lob teargas, sound grenades at protesters in Sylhet

'March for justice': Police lob teargas, sound grenades at protesters in Sylhet

1h | Videos
"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

1w | Videos
Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

1w | Videos