Malek Spinning shares soaring on Tk213.19 crore investment plan

In the last two months at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), the textile sector company Malek Spinning share price jumped by 132% to Tk31.60 each till today.

On 22 June, the DSE sent a query letter to the company to know the reason for this unusual price hike.

Malek Spinning, a sister concern of the New Asia group, replied that they have approved a proposal for investing Tk213.19 crore for expanding production capacity at a board meeting that was held on 22 June evening.

The existing production capacity of the company is 35,000 kg yarn per day with 63,624 Spindles.

After completion of the project at the factory in Mymensingh, it is expected that there will be 79,464 spindles and 2,000 rotor spinning. Production and sales revenue are estimated to increase by 60% and profitability will also increase substantially after the expansion.

This project will add value with an improvement of product quality which will enable the company to sell its products at higher prices and retain better margins.

The proposed investment will be implemented by funds from internal generations as well as taking loans from banks and other sources.