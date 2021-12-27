Lub-rref approves 10% cash dividend
Lub-rref (Bangladesh) Limited held its 19th Annual General Meeting through a digital platform on Monday.
At the meeting, shareholders approved a 10% cash dividend excluding directors, sponsor shareholders and promoters, reads a press release.
The meeting was attended by Managing Director Mohammad Yousuf, Director Salauddin Yousuf, Director Dr Israt Jahan, Independent Director Prof Mohammad Moniruzzaman, Independent Director Wahid Uddin Chowdhury, Company Secretary Md Moshihoor Rahman ACS and Chief Financial Officer Mofizur Rahman.