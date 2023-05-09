Lower Horlicks sales, yet Unilever profit rises 17%

Stocks

TBS Report
09 May, 2023, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 09 May, 2023, 10:53 pm

Related News

Lower Horlicks sales, yet Unilever profit rises 17%

TBS Report
09 May, 2023, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 09 May, 2023, 10:53 pm
Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS

Sales of Horlicks – the most popular health food drink product in the country – dropped in the first quarter of this year owing to high inflation, but the company's profit rose by 16.66%, riding on increased financial income and reduced operating expenses.

In the January-March quarter, the multinational company's net profit increased to Tk20.13 crore from Tk17.26 crore in the same period of the previous year. Its revenue declined by 10% during the same period.

The company's operating expense was Tk23.30 crore in the first quarter this year – 23% less than Tk30.42 crore during the same period a year ago.

Its net financial income stood at Tk4.13 crore in the first three months of 2023, which was Tk0.45 crore a year ago.

Unilever Consumer Care Chairman Masud Khan told TBS, Horlicks was not prioritized over essentials like rice, eggs, milk by the inflation-hit consumers and also the price increase of Tk2 per Tk10 small packs slowed down the sales.

However, the company reduced its operating expenses through sharing some resources with its sister concern Unilever Bangladesh. 

Its financial income increased as the company's global parent allowed it to deposit its cash in stable local banks that offer higher interest than the foreign banks and parking idle cash in treasury bills might come sooner for even higher financial income, said Khan.

The company earned Tk108.52 crore revenue during the period, which is 10.66% lower from 2022.

Sales of nutritional drink Horlicks decreased by 13% to Tk91.48 crore during the first quarter of this year from Tk105.25 crore in the same period of the previous year.

Sales of GlucoMax D, a glucose brand of the company, increased by 5% to Tk17.03 crore in the first three months of this year compared to the same time previous year.

The company has produced 13.87 lakh tonnes health food drinks and 57 lakh tonnes glucose powder during the period, according to the quarterly statements.

In its quarterly statement, Unilever Consumer Care said despite a significant increase in raw and packing material costs, earnings per share shows an improvement mainly due to efficiency in operating expenses, increased finance income as well as one-off benefits coming out of the assessment of past liabilities and obligations in the light of current business development.

Besides, the effective tax rate has been reduced compared to 2022 due to the lower corporate income tax rate.

The increase in net asset value per share resulted from improved profitability of the company.

The decrease in net operating cash flow per share is mainly due to a significant increase in raw and packing material prices along with a significant increase in foreign exchange rate partly offset by efficiency in operating expense, said the company.

The company's quarterly earnings per share stood at Tk14.33 while the net asset value per share was Tk156.31 at the end of March.

On Tuesday, the share price of Unilever Consumer Care decreased by 2.75% to Tk2027.40 on the Dhaka Stock Exchange.

As of 30 April 2023, sponsors and directors hold 86.04%, institutions 9.42%, foreign investors 0.29%, and general investors 4.25% shares of the company. 

Top News

Unilever / Unilever Bangladesh / profit

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The playground (top right) is located within a residential area dense with civic facilities. Some major facilities include the Lalbagh Model School (extreme right), a Kali Mandir temple (the brick structure with pyramid roof), a crematorium (alinged to the temple), a graveyard for the Hindu( next to the crematorium) community across a small water body (in the middle), and an under-construction DCC maternity clinic (left white building).

Using architecture to create communal harmony

12h | Habitat
Tamara Abed. Illustration: TBS

'People think Brac only works for the poor, but we work with many different models for nation-building'

12h | Panorama
At present, there are 30 trees on Sat Masjid Road. Many are keeping watch at night to protect the remaining trees. Photo: Naim Ul Hasan

Felling trees and defying public outcry: The Dhaka South way

15h | Panorama
All the products of Baksho Bunon are designed by founder Sadman Masood. Photos: Courtesy

Baksho Bunon: When daily decor meets artistry

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh needs to ‘close the deal’ to attract more US investment- US ambassador

Bangladesh needs to ‘close the deal’ to attract more US investment- US ambassador

3h | TBS Face to Face
Despite the announcement of tree planting in the north, cutting is going on in the southern city

Despite the announcement of tree planting in the north, cutting is going on in the southern city

3h | TBS Stories
‘Mad panic’ as Russia evacuates N-plant town

‘Mad panic’ as Russia evacuates N-plant town

4h | TBS World
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested

6h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Salman Muqtadir and his fiancé. Photo: Collected
Splash

Salman Muqtadir gets married

2
Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Teen who went viral for going to Malaysia in container drowns

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh becomes first country to get Saudi Arabia's e-visa facilities

5
Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University’s researchers have recently developed canned ‘shorshe ilish’, which will be available in the market at an affordable price. (From left) Asst. Professor Masud Rana, entrepreneur Abed Ahsan Sagar and Professor Dr Kazi Ahsan Habib holding canned hilsha. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Hilsa in a can: Year-round supply of our favourite fish now a reality

6
Anuv Jain. Photo: Collected
Splash

Anuv Jain to perform live in Dhaka