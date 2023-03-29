Low-caps soar, blue-chip stocks tumble on Wednesday

Following the week-long fall in the previous two-three months, low-cap companies bounced back sharply in the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE).

The top-ten gainers table of the premier bourse were occupied by the low-cap company stocks and most of them have long track records of struggling in their respective businesses.

Intech Ltd, Samata Leather, Hakkani Pulp, ISN Ltd, Legacy Foot, SinoBangla, Miracle Industries, GQ Ballpen, Samorita Hospital and Apex Tannery were the top ten gainers in the DSE as their stock prices soared by 8-10% in a day.

As many investors chased junk and low cap stocks for quicker gains, blue-chip and mid-cap companies faced selling pressure and DS30, the blue-chip index in the DSE, fell by 0.16% to 2,206.

Shariah Index DSES fell by 0.15% to 1,347.

On the other hand, the soaring low-caps helped the broad-based index DSEX to offset the large-cap selloff and inch up by 0.05% to 6,196.