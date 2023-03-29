Low-caps soar, blue-chip stocks tumble on Wednesday

Stocks

TBS Report
29 March, 2023, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 29 March, 2023, 09:26 pm

Low-caps soar, blue-chip stocks tumble on Wednesday

he top-ten gainers table of the premier bourse were occupied by the low-cap company stocks and most of them have long track records of struggling in their respective businesses.

TBS Report
29 March, 2023, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 29 March, 2023, 09:26 pm
Low-caps soar, blue-chip stocks tumble on Wednesday

Following the week-long fall in the previous two-three months, low-cap companies bounced back sharply in the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE).

The top-ten gainers table of the premier bourse were occupied by the low-cap company stocks and most of them have long track records of struggling in their respective businesses.

Intech Ltd, Samata Leather, Hakkani Pulp, ISN Ltd, Legacy Foot, SinoBangla, Miracle Industries, GQ Ballpen, Samorita Hospital and Apex Tannery were the top ten gainers in the DSE as their stock prices soared by 8-10% in a day.

As many investors chased junk and low cap stocks for quicker gains, blue-chip and mid-cap companies faced selling pressure and DS30, the blue-chip index in the DSE, fell by 0.16% to 2,206.

Shariah Index DSES fell by 0.15% to 1,347.

On the other hand, the soaring low-caps helped the broad-based index DSEX to offset the large-cap selloff and inch up by 0.05% to 6,196.   

Top News

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

If Gandhi is such an asset for the BJP, why has he just been thrown out of India’s Parliament? Photo: Reuters

Modi's Rahul playbook is a tale of unchecked populism

10h | Panorama
From 'Act' to 'Action': Protecting migrant workers through the Overseas Employment and Migrants Act

From 'Act' to 'Action': Protecting migrant workers through the Overseas Employment and Migrants Act

11h | Panorama
Schools are also places of safety for children, keeping children away from exploitation and violence. Photo: TBS

Building better futures: What it means to make our schools safe and secure

12h | Thoughts
Eight tips to effectively study during Ramadan

Eight tips to effectively study during Ramadan

11h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Messi in 100 goal club for the national team

Messi in 100 goal club for the national team

2h | TBS SPORTS
Sunglasses are for TK 150-300 only

Sunglasses are for TK 150-300 only

3h | TBS Stories
Shahida Begum: Best farmer of Faridpur

Shahida Begum: Best farmer of Faridpur

5h | TBS Stories
How many US military bases are there in the world?

How many US military bases are there in the world?

7h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Sadeka Begum. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Sadeka's magic lamp: How a garment worker became an RMG CEO

2
Photo: Bangladesh Railway Fans&#039; Forum
Bangladesh

Bus-train collides at capital's Khilgaon on Monday night

3
Photo illustration: Steph Davidson; Getty Images
Bloomberg Special

Elon Musk's global empire has made him a burning problem for Washington

4
Photo: Collected from Facebook
Bangladesh

Arav Khan under UAE police 'surveillance'

5
Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts
Splash

Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts

6
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year