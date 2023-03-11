Loss making Legacy Footwear tops gainers list in outgoing week

The loss making Legacy Footwear, a manufacturer of leather shoes for both men and women, has topped the list of gainers at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) in the outgoing week.

In four trading sessions of the last week from 5 to 9 March, its share price hiked by 22.30% to Tk49.90 each on Thursday.

After heavily failing to hold export market over the years, in the last year, the company decided to enter the local market by extending its plant.

Since January-March 2021 period, Legacy Footwear has been incurring losses. In the first six months of FY2022-23, its loss per share stood at Tk0.79. At the same period of the previous fiscal year, its EPS was Tk0.11.

AND Telecom was the second top gainer last week. Its shares gained 18.09%, followed by Eastern Housing by 16.54%, Sea Pearl Beach Resorts by 16.32%, City General Insurance by 15.64%, BDCOM Online by 12.66%, Intech by 12.56%, Central Insurance by 11.94%, Dominage Steel Building Systems by 10.49% and Bashundhara Paper Mills by 10.38%.

