Listed firms ask for market maker licence to support stocks

Stocks

TBS Report
01 August, 2022, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 01 August, 2022, 09:31 pm

Related News

Listed firms ask for market maker licence to support stocks

TBS Report
01 August, 2022, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 01 August, 2022, 09:31 pm
You will always find some investors sitting in a stock brokerage house in front of the screens. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
You will always find some investors sitting in a stock brokerage house in front of the screens. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

In the absence of buyback rules, the listed companies' association has called upon the securities regulator to issue market maker licences so that they can play a role in stabilising the capital market.

The Bangladesh Association of Publicly Listed Companies (BAPLC) made the request at a meeting on Monday when the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) asked the companies to invest in the secondary market to raise the participation of institutional investors.

BSEC Commissioner Shaikh Shamsuddin Ahmed chaired the meeting, where Anis Ud Dowla, president of the association and chairman of ACI Group, was present.

The term market maker refers mainly to firms that buy and sell securities to maintain a balance between the demand and supply of the shares in a bid to keep the secondary market stable.

At the meeting, a member of the association said listed companies cannot buy their own shares as the Companies Act does not contain a provision of buyback. So the companies cannot play any role in adjusting the share price up and down. Therefore, any listed company can play a role in this regard by forming a subsidiary or associate company with a market maker's licence.

A buyback, also known as a share repurchase, is when a company buys its own outstanding shares to reduce the number of shares available on the open market.

Companies buy back shares for a number of reasons, such as to increase the value of remaining shares available by reducing the supply or to prevent other shareholders from taking a controlling stake.

BSEC spokesperson and Executive Director Rezaul Karim said the commission has assured them that it will be considered if they apply for the licence.

According to BSEC sources, the BAPLC has been requested to take measures to invest in listed companies to provide liquidity support to the stock market.

In that case, the commission advised the association leaders to invest in two ways. Founders and directors of a company will buy shares of their company by making an announcement. And companies will form their own portfolio and buy shares of companies other than their own.

The BSEC spokesperson said that if the listed companies, and entrepreneurs and directors invest in the current situation, the commission believes that they will benefit and it will be a support to the capital market as well. This will benefit the common investors as well as the shareholders of the companies.

He also said that the accounts of June-closing companies are currently being audited. And at this time, the sponsors and directors of such companies are prohibited to buy shares. In such a situation, the commission will consider a case-to-case basis if one applies to buy shares now.

Economy / Top News

BSEC / Bangladesh Association of Publicly Listed Companies (BAPLC)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Service members of pro-Russian troops drive armoured vehicles during Ukraine-Russia conflict on a road outside the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine. Photo: Reuters

Winter is coming and Russia is inviting you north of the Wall

1h | Panorama
Currently, Dr Ferdous Ara Chowdhury has almost 2,000 plants of fruits, flowers and vegetables spread out on her rooftop in Dhanmondi. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Short of funds, a promising rooftop farming training program wilts

9h | Panorama
Pottery Booth: Bringing soul into artistic pottery

Pottery Booth: Bringing soul into artistic pottery

9h | Brands
Nothing Phone (1): Beauty in chaos from the most hyped tech company of the decade

Nothing Phone (1): Beauty in chaos from the most hyped tech company of the decade

10h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Apple-1 prototype up for auction

Apple-1 prototype up for auction

40m | Videos
How industrial sector suffering from dollar, power crisis

How industrial sector suffering from dollar, power crisis

1h | Videos
Shoppers feel the heat of price hike

Shoppers feel the heat of price hike

3h | Videos
How widespread is the economic crisis in South Asia?

How widespread is the economic crisis in South Asia?

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania
Migration

5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania

2
Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB
Economy

Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB

3
From left: Debapriya Bhattacharya, Ahsan H Mansur and MM Akash. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

$4.5 billion dollar IMF loan: The pros and cons

4
Dollar price soars to record Tk112
Economy

Dollar price soars to record Tk112

5
Employees work at at a garments factory in Gazipur, Bangladesh, February 7, 2021. Picture taken February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain/File Photo
RMG

Bangladesh's garments exporters brace for slowdown after Walmart warning

6
Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT
Economy

Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT